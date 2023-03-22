Eyewitnesses to a fire with four dead in Moscow said neighbors called firefighters

Neighbors called firefighters to the call after a fire in a semi-detached house in New Moscow. Such details were reported by eyewitnesses, write “News”.

“I jumped out, I look – it’s on fire. Called emergency services. The children who lived there were four and two years old,” said one of the neighbors.

Eyewitnesses also spoke of muffled female screams in the apartment where the fire broke out. Neighbors saw a column of smoke.

The fire in a semi-detached house in the Voronovskoye settlement in Moscow became known on the night of Wednesday, March 22. The bodies of four dead were found on the ashes – two adults and two children died in the fire. The fire occurred on an area of ​​80 square meters, some residents left the house on their own.