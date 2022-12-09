“112”: security guard Smurov, who died in a fire in the Mega Khimki shopping center in the Moscow region, was 63 years old

Security guard Sergei Smurov, who died in a fire at the Mega Khimki shopping center in the Moscow region, was 63 years old. Such details about the employee appeared in Telegram– channel “112”.

The man was evacuated along with colleagues from the OBI hypermarket. According to 112, a metal structure flew into Smurov’s head with a blast wave, he died on the spot.

According to the regulations, the security guards made rounds in the OBI hypermarket every two hours. On the day of the incident, the security guard noticed smoke and reported to the duty officer. After that, the code 1000 was entered in the Mega Khimki shopping center, for evacuation.

The emergency services said that now open burning in a shopping center near Moscow has been eliminated.