The blogger Regina Todorenko, hospitalized the day before, is already “fine”. Details about her condition were revealed by a representative of the TV presenter in an interview with RBC on Wednesday, May 5.

“Regina is fine. I think there will be no additional comments, ”she concluded.

Information about Todorenko’s hospitalization appeared on the eve of May 4. The blogger herself announced this in Instagram Stories, but did not elaborate on the details.

“Everything will be fine!!!” – she signed a picture posted on the social network, taken in a hospital bed.

In March, Todorenko admitted to having an incurable disease. A 30-year-old celebrity recorded a video from a medical office, in which she said that doctors diagnosed her with vitiligo (a violation of skin pigmentation – approx. “Lenta.ru”). She testified that this caused her to develop a white spot on her knee.