All those who access public office acquire authority to exercise it and must answer for their acts and omissions after rendering their “protest.” But frequently they do not comply with this obligation, making fun of the Law. One of those ineffective dependencies is the Ministry of the Interior, before which I took steps to prohibit the circulation of several illustrated magazines whose content is immoral and violates the Sixth Article and Seventh of the Mexican Constitution, which place limits on freedom of the press and also violate the First Article of the International Geneva Convention of 1923, signed and accepted by Mexico, despite the fact that the Constitution gives international treaties equal force to all its precepts.

Article 27 of the Federal Public Administration Law orders: The Ministry of the Interior is responsible for the dispatch of the following matters:… Section XXI: Ensure that printed publications and radio and television broadcasts, as well as motion pictures , remain within the limits of respect for private life, public peace and morals, and personal dignity, and do not attack the rights of third parties, or cause the commission of any crime or disturb public order.

In addition, that Secretariat has at its command the so-called “Illustrated Magazine Qualifying Commission” which is made up of 10 members, university students and a specialized Secretary with whom I spoke by phone to request the prohibition of the circulation of several immoral illustrated magazines and that gentleman told me he said arrogantly: “in Mexico there is no censorship” and I answered him: “yes there is censorship and you are the censors” and the conversation ended.

That Qualifying Commission issues the so-called Certificates of Legality, which obviously are sometimes illegal because they are violating the Laws with the permission of the Ministry of the Interior. Much worse is the case of cinema and television, which because they are so immoral and perverse artifices of technology cause enormous damage to the morality of society, sometimes very blatantly and sometimes very subtly in jest.

I resorted to request amparo before the District Court to force the Ministry of the Interior to fulfill its duties and, incredibly, a Judge, with a ridiculous and offensive legal system, declared that I do not have legal personality for what he wanted. I went to Mazatlán and spoke with a Magistrate of the Circuit Court, who supported the decision of the District Judge. I exposed the problem before the Federal Judicial Council in a detailed letter that I gave to an inspector so that she could take it to the Council, from which I received no response.

Thus, officials of the highest level, which we support at such a high cost, do not work, do not fulfill their duty and violate the Laws. All this became possible after the Jewish-Masonic structure took over our political system, through the revolution.