The CSU politician Manfred Weber has been around long enough. At the beginning of the year, the leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament demanded again that a decision had to be taken quickly about the expulsion of the Hungarian ruling party, Fidesz.

The background to this is the ongoing dispute between the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Brussels over, among other things, the rule of law.

In a Tagesspiegel interview, Věra Jourová, Vice President of the EU Commission, announced at the end of the year that Poland and Hungary would be dealt with as early as the beginning of 2021. Both countries are on trial for breach of the rule of law.

Everything is a struggle for freedom

The Hungarian government under Viktor Orbán has always been unimpressed when Brussels exerted pressure. “We’re used to it in Hungary that the government sees everything as a struggle for freedom,” says Melani Barlai, political scientist at Andrássy University in Budapest.

Political scientist Melani Barlai researches the voting behavior of Hungarians. Photo: Andrássy University

In an interview with Zoom, she says that Orbán and his ministers would like to fight their freedom struggles on the EU stage. So, of course, was also the one achieved last year Compromise on the EU budget has been sold as a profit, like everything that happens in Brussels.

Orbán described the regulation as a “victory of reason” in an interview published in “Welt”. Instead of a “rule of law mechanism without objective criteria”, “binding criteria” that should apply to all 27 countries can now be negotiated, said the head of government.

“There are countries that want to undermine the European Union system – contrary to all the plans with which the EU was founded,” says Barlai. She is an expert on the political system in Hungary. At the University of Tübingen she did her doctorate on the lines of conflict in Hungarian society. With the non-governmental organization “Unhack Democracy”, she campaigns for elucidation of electoral fraud, especially in the rural regions of Hungary.

Little effect on domestic politics

Orbán gains time with the budget compromise. In 2022 he will run for election again. Possible proceedings before the ECJ could take so long, even if the EU acted quickly.

But the question is also how much the developments in Brussels actually have on Hungarian domestic politics. Barlai says: “Rather little.” It is questionable whether the money would have to be repaid.

Corruption, also in connection with EU funds, would be tolerated and accepted in Hungary. “I think the rule of law mechanism that has now been agreed is certainly not enough to change anything domestically,” says Barlai.

The case of József Szájer, European politician and Fidesz founding member, shows how little impact events in Brussels have on domestic politics. At the beginning of December, Szájer was caught at a gay sex party in Brussels, which was broken up by the police for violating the Belgian corona measures. Szájer has since resigned his seat and left the Fidesz party.

In Hungary, his party strongly condemned the action, but the politician’s tendencies, which contradict Fidesz’s conservative worldview, were well known. Yet they did not punish their voters for this.

“Who knows Szájer in Hungary?” Says Barlai with a laugh. Well, at least not Fidesz’s core electorate in more rural areas. They only get the message from the government, namely: “We have a strong party leadership that says we just won’t tolerate it.”

Systematic electoral fraud

Orbán and his Fidesz party can continue to rely on the core electorate, which Barlai estimates at 2-2.5 million people. The rural regions are of particular importance here.

Barlai has been investigating election fraud since 2018 with “Unhack Democracy”. After interviews with over 1000 election workers, she discovers systematic patterns. Buying votes, bus tours for voters, falsifying voter lists and manipulating elections in old people’s homes: all means are right, says Barlai.

This is particularly successful in the provinces because of the high level of dependency, but it also occurs in Budapest. Many of the campaign workers she interviewed did not even know what was illegal, or they did not dare to note it in the official record.

Barlai is therefore working to ensure that there is more talk about electoral fraud in the EU. In autumn 2021 “Unhack Democracy” is organizing an international conference on this topic in Berlin.