The most discussed in the Bihar assembly elections is about Gupteshwar Pandey. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who took VRS to contest the election, has not been able to get a ticket, for which various things are being talked about in the political corridors. Meanwhile, Gupteshwar Pandey himself has told that he was going to contest elections, but there are some compulsions in politics and for this reason he has not been able to get a ticket. However, he has made it clear that he is still with the NDA.

Talking to news agency ANI after not getting the ticket, Gupteshwar Pandey said, ‘It is not right to see my VRS and party membership directly linked to the election. There was a possibility of contesting elections, for some reason this equation did not sit. There are many compulsions in politics but I am with the NDA and will be with the NDA.

It is not right to see my VRS and party membership directly linked to elections. There was a possibility of contesting elections, for some reason this equation did not sit. There are many compulsions in politics but I am with NDA and will stay with NDA: former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey pic.twitter.com/Shj4jtJyr8 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 8, 2020

In fact, on Wednesday, JDU released a list of 115 candidates, which did not name Gupteshwar Pandey. JDU has given seven of its 122 seats to its partner and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular. There was a possibility about Gupteshwar Pandey that he could be nominated from Nitish Kumar’s JDU Buxar seat, but this seat went to BJP’s account. BJP has fielded Parashuram Chaturvedi from Buxar seat.

After not being named in JDU’s candidate list, Gupteshwar Pandey first wrote on his Facebook on Wednesday, ‘I am upset with the phone of many of my well-wishers. I also understand their concern and troubles. After my retirement, everyone expected that I would contest, but this time I am not contesting the assembly elections. There is nothing to be disappointed or disappointed. Be patient. My life has been spent in struggle. I will be in public service all my life. Please, be patient and do not call me. My life is dedicated to the people of Bihar. I salute all the big brothers and sisters, mothers and youths of my native land Buxar and all the elders and siblings of the caste religion there. Keep your love and blessings. ‘