Mortal Kombat He left us with high hopes when he revealed the first trailer for his new movie, as the scenes shown look very similar to the video game, at least during the fights.

This trailer showed us the arrival of several famous fighters from the franchise, including Sonya Blade, Jax, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Goro, Kano, Liu Kang and many others, but some fans seem to be a bit confused with them.

Oddly enough, a news site published an article expressing annoyance that Chun li did not appear in the trailer, and we no longer know if he did it as a joke or if he is genuinely in another world.

The place Jezebel published a small article to show the first trailer of Mortal Kombat, and like many other media, gave all the details about its premiere.

What caught the attention of some fans is that said writing was titled ‘Who forgot to invite Chun Li to Mortal Kombat?’.

The person in charge of this reflection was Shannon Melero, who gives several arguments to criticize this supposed error, which was harshly criticized by some fans, who made fun of memes and doubted the authenticity of the article.

Not even this crossover was that epic.

A few hours later the site published an update where they mention having discovered that Chun li does not belong to Mortal Kombat, and here things got strange.

Did they really believe Chun Li was from Mortal Kombat?

Some followers of the page were puzzled by not knowing if it was a joke or a simple mistake on the part of someone who does not play video games.

The discussion was extended in the comments section, and from what we could see, it could have been a simple joke on the part of Jezebel, who calls themselves a feminist site.

If so, it was probably a way of making fun of the cliché that girls don’t know about video games, although here we have big fans of Mortal Kombat.

Anyway, let’s hope they don’t ask Ryu or Iori next time.

