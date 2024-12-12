French politics remains attached to its academy. This means that it has become old, out of date. That is why he lives in complete confusion. That’s why he suffers these seizures. His time of cathedrals is the old neoclassical theater. All Macron is in Corneille

There are many homelands. Many times, it is said that the homeland is the language, the language. Others believe that our homeland is our childhood. Perhaps this manifests itself in Childhood recovered, that book by Fernando Savater about the readings of his childhood. Or perhaps what is seen there is that the infinite homeland is books. Max Aub claimed that one was from where he had graduated from high school; But, of course, only those who had studied high school could be considered as alluded to, which, in the Spain of his time, were rather few. I was born (forgive me) in the age of boomer Spain, and I was BUP meat, like that vast majority of atrocious angels, which Blas de Otero said.

But perhaps it was in the COU when they made us read the book. Then, Fernando Poblet was already in his fifties, and he said that COU COU sounded like Mau Mau. He appeared on Radio 3 and wrote very well. He had long ago succumbed to the war between his voice and his pen, and his voice had condemned him forever to banishment from the read page. Let’s not give it any more thought, and let’s say that it was the COU literature teacher (his last name was Serra) who ordered us to read Quiet time, the only novel that Luis Martín Santos published during his lifetime.

I was very impressed by a very long sentence, which began by saying: There are cities that…, and then Martín Santos introduced a lot of subordinate clauses, and a page later he concluded the sentence by stating: …they do not have a cathedral. That is to say: There are cities that do not have a cathedral. The one who was impressed was the teacher. Nothing surprised me then, because I was young and uneducated (the latter hasn’t passed me by), so everything seemed normal to me. He had nothing to compare with and believed that the extraordinary was natural. And that the natural thing was to live in an extraordinary way.

There are cities that do not have a cathedral, and others, like Paris, that are willing to lose one for nothing in the world. Because cathedrals are not only a religious center, they have also become art, history, literature, culture, a symbol of a city and even an entire country. This is the case of Notre Dame, in Paris. From Victor Hugo to Fulcanelli, its mystery reaches everywhere. And its truth and its time (the time of the cathedrals) have been recorded by great historians such as Georges Duby. In Spain, we also have cathedrals, but we do not have our Georges Duby (we were close, but the war came and then the dictatorship), nor was there a Fulcanelli here (we have to settle for Iker’s mud).

After five years of works and restoration, the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (devastated by fire) has been a global event. They broadcast it on Eurovision, and the great leaders of many countries were present. Donald Trump was welcomed as de facto president. Zelensky arrived dressed as an invaded citizen. The others were dressed to the nines, as the occasion required, except for the firefighters who had participated in extinguishing the fire, who attended in firefighter suits. For a long hour and a half, Macron and his wife received the guests one by one, at the door of the cathedral, under the night rain, well, they had set up a tent. The bishop of Paris knocked on the door three times with his staff (with the base, not the scroll), and on each of those three occasions he asked the cathedral to open its doors to the faithful. From inside, a chorus of children responded that they were doing it and, in passing, they welcomed him.

Being a believer was not important at that time. It was enough to have faith in culture, to realize that the ringing of that bell, which was heard again, came from the old days of the cathedrals. Before the liturgy, which was mostly a great organ concert, between Johann Sebastian Bach and John Lord of the Made in Japan (Also, at the end of each piece, the bishop asked the “very sacred organ” to play another), President Emmanuel Macron spoke a few words of gratitude to those in attendance. Nothing more secular in its content, in its appearance, in its attitude. He ended up cheering for Notre Dame, the Republic and France (the country where a Head of State, who has declared himself an agnostic, can say long live the Republic inside a cathedral).

The next day, a press joke, it was a double vignette, showed a cartoon of Paris in 2019, with the cathedral burning and the city intact, and another of Paris in 2024, with the cathedral intact and the city on fire. Because, now, French politics is on fire. But this theater is different from the liturgical drama, the auto sacramental (the medieval religious function, so overloaded with scenery), with which the doors of Notre Dame were reopened.

French politics remains attached to its academy. This means that it has become old, out of date. That is why he lives in complete confusion. That’s why he suffers these seizures. His time of cathedrals is the old neoclassical theater. All Macron is in Corneille. There has been no president of France who has not obeyed Corneille’s precept, according to which love is a matter of State. In Corneille, there is no honor without love, even if the two end up at odds. On the other hand, given what has happened to his Government, why doesn’t Macron resign? Because Corneille also said it: there is nothing as regrettable as an actor leaving the scene just because he no longer has anyone to talk to. Without being able to resort to confidence, all that remains is the monologue. Thus, Macron, like Corneille’s scenography, seeks to sustain itself by the force of the devices, of the machines. Corneille’s most famous work is El Cid, a tragedy that ends well. That’s what Macron clings to.

Seemingly comic, Mélenchon is a tragedy, like Racine’s dramas. A guy who believes himself to be simple, and considers himself representative of the people, but who always ends up in tremendous trouble and trapped in complicated situations. With psychological complexity, Racine made women’s theater, Andromache, Iphigenia, Phaedra…, and, trapped in his mental labyrinths, Mélenchon aspires to take over the State. The thing is that Mélenchon is less understood than Racine.

Marine Le Pen is heir to Molière, the queen of comedy. Like Molière, the ultra leader believes that people’s nature does not change and that life is immutable. Characters do not change, we are as we were from birth, and everything consists of saving our skin. A hypocrite will be a hypocrite all his life, the same as a hypochondriac, the same as a misanthrope. Everyone is condemned to be what they are, without remission. Since she also believes this sociologically, Marine Le Pen is far-right. I have learned the distinctive features of Corneille, Racine and Molière from the manual of Edgar Ceballos, How to write theater (Scenology editors, 2013).

Outside the world, old Jean-Marie Le Pen belongs to classical antiquity, where fatality subdued mortals, where Oedipus was born condemned to be incestuous. So, each passion ended with a sacrifice. This same conception of the immovable is what has made his daughter, Marine, comical, since she has arrived later, and there are no longer gods to believe in. What was pathetic in her father is sarcasm in her. The supporter of Molière’s first works was Racine, although they later fell out. Now it happens the other way around, and that endorsement is reflected in the motions of censure.

Theater is always ahead of society. All the neoclassicism of Corneille, Racine and Moliere, that national theater that became exemplary, was demolished in one fell swoop and reinvented by an Irishman, a Romanian and a madman. From the beginning, the theater of the Irishman Beckett and the Romanian Ionesco was called absurd, and the theater of Artaud was called cruel. And they defended it like that. Today, at the doors of a politics buried in ashes and ossified, strangers knock three times, people of distant origins, often branded as cruel and absurd. And yet, politics will one day belong to them, with no more preparation than their instinct for life, stronger in the end than the boss who pays them, as Gil de Biedma said on his solo walk through Barcelona.

But Spain missed all this the other day, since there was no representative of the Government at the Notre Dame reopening ceremony. Country of cathedrals (Burgos, León, Santiago, Salamanca, the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona consecrated by a Pope…), a European country from the beginning, from the first page of Georges Duby, Spain is never there, perhaps because it does not exist.

