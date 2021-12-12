WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday the wreckage was hampering rescue efforts after tornadoes ravaged the region two days ago.

“There are cities that have disappeared,” Beshear said in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “The town my father was born in, Paxton, collapsed. It’s hard to describe.”

The devastation spans 12 blocks in some places and there are many people without energy, he said. The state has launched a major rescue operation, the governor said, but the damage is prohibitive and will take time.

“You think you can go door to door to see if people are okay, but there are no doors. The question is: is there anyone buried under the debris of thousands of structures?” he said. “It’s devastating.”

The governor said at least 56,000 homes were without power.

Beshear was unable to specify the number of people in his state who were missing. He said that in his family’s hometown of Dawson Springs, which has 2,700 people, the missing list is eight pages long, single-spaced. “It’s really bad,” he said.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN that rescue efforts are underway in the region and there is still hope of finding survivors.

She and Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas plan to visit the area this Sunday.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?