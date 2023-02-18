Russia.- Many people have found that drinking too much is not the best decision they could have made, especially when they are recorded in embarrassing situations, such as the viral case of a woman who took off her clothes in the middle of the flight and, as if that were not enough, bit a stewardess.

There are not a few who resort to alcoholic beverages to “have fun”, although many times they are the ones who end up entertaining other people by witnessing the shameful acts they can do with liquor in their veins, as the protagonist of the following case that has become popular on the internet.

According to different media, Anzhelika Moskvitina, 49 years oldHe locked himself in the bathroom of an airplane, where he began to smoke after having too many drinks.

Meanwhile, after leaving the bathroom, he explained East 2 West Newsthe woman she began to show her breasts to the other passengerswhile telling everyone on board the flight from Stavropol to Moscow, Russia, that “you are doomed.”

Before the fuss that the female made, a flight attendant approached her, who tried to make her calm down, however, Moskvitina sank her teeth into her, so she the worker had to be treated medically after the plane landed.

“Ma’am, sit down and get dressed. Where are your clothes?” “Do you understand that she is violating the rules of behavior on the plane? There are children here. Respect them at least,” the stewardess asked the woman who exposed her breasts.

Despite the request made by the airline worker, the passenger ignored it, while assuring that she respected minors, emphasizing her affection for infants.

“I understand that I will go to the psychiatric hospital or to a jail. But I want to go to the cabin”, says the lady.

After he attacked the flight attendant, another member of the crew tries to put clothes on the woman, but she continues to scream and ask everyone to leave and leave her alone.

Fortunately, it did not take long for the workers to put the handcuffs on him the drunk woman, while a doctor monitored her for the remainder of the trip until the air vehicle landed and Moskvitina was arrested by Russian security authorities.