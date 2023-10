On Saturday (7), armed terrorists invaded homes and a music festival in Israel, taking dozens of hostages to the other side of the Gaza Strip | Photo: Reproduction/EFE

The Israeli Ministry of Defense stated this Wednesday morning (11) that there are Brazilians among the victims of kidnappings organized by the terrorist group Hamas within Israeli territory last weekend.

Israeli Army spokesman Jonathan Conricus did not detail the number of hostages held by Hamas, however the estimate published in the international press refers to hundreds of people captured.

This Tuesday (10), the deaths of two Brazilians who were at a music festival a few kilometers from Gaza were confirmed: Ranani Nidejelski Glazer from Rio Grande do Sul and Bruna Valeanu from Rio. Another Brazilian, Karla Stelzer Mendes from Rio, remains missing after the Hamas attack.

Itamaraty was called by the People’s Gazette to inform the next steps to be taken by the Brazilian government in light of the situation.

The death toll in Israel due to Saturday’s surprise attack by terrorists exceeded 1,200 this Wednesday (11), with another 3,000 people injured. In Gaza, Israeli bombings have left 1,055 dead and at least 5,184 injured.

Negotiations between Brazil and Egypt

The Brazilian government began negotiating with Egypt the possibility of forming a “humanitarian corridor” for the release of Brazilians in the Gaza Strip.

The operation, which is mediated by the UN and WHO, would allow people to leave the region, which is suffering attacks from the Israeli counteroffensive after the start of the war against Hamas, and would also facilitate the sending of aid to the Palestinian population.

Estimates indicate that approximately 60 Brazilians are in the Gaza Strip.

Rescued Brazilians arrive in the country

The first repatriation flight of 211 Brazilians rescued in Israel landed in Brasília in the early hours of this Wednesday (11), at around 4:07 am, after a journey of around 14 hours.

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane departed Tel Aviv late on Tuesday afternoon (10), amid warnings of attacks by the Hamas group against the Israeli capital.