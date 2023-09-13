Of Cristina Marrone

With the shortage of medical personnel, many blood transfusion centers are working at a reduced capacity. Specialist doctors have recently been able to operate and telemedicine for remote interviews will also be able to speed up times

There are blood donors, their availability is absolute, but it has become more difficult to donate. To weigh the chronic shortage of healthcare personnel which also has repercussions on the transfusion centers of hospitals throughout Italy. So it happens that hospitals that scheduled donations 5 days a week had to reduce the availability for donors to two days, and only 10 at a time. The volunteers ofAvis they do everything possible to fit the donors into the slot of the days dedicated to transfusions, with the agreement of the doctors present. But what moves everything, in an attempt to overcome organizational difficulties, is often the good will of doctors who find themselves alone and go out of their way to be able to guarantee the service. Some regional Avis have even made themselves available to make a financial contribution to hire doctors and thus continue the activity. But at this stage the lack of personnel weighs more than the economic aspect.

What the doctor does What is the doctor’s role when going to donate blood or plasma? Regular donors know this: a form must be filled out before sampling rather detailed questionnaire on illnesses, lifestyle habits, trips taken. After hemoglobin test with puncture of the fingertip and the pressure measurement arterial follows a interview with a doctor responsible for granting or denying suitability for donation based on the volunteer’s health status. The funnel is right here: during the Covid-19 pandemic many medical personnel were deployed to other departments and many did not return. Other doctors have chosen to change by opting for specialties with greater appeal. How can we tackle the problem?

The contribution of specialist doctors In an attempt to stem the organizational difficulties in the area, last May the Health and Energy Decree which allows the use of medical personnel in training in bodies and associations that carry out blood and blood component collection activities. It means that in the collection centers the periodic interview can be carried out by specialist doctors outside the hours dedicated to specialist training and on a free and occasional basis. The first visits may be reserved for the doctor: when a donor presents for the first time the checks are more in-depth. an important support – he says Gianpietro Briola, national president of Avis – and in recent weeks, trainees have been authorized to operate on a voluntary basis in some collection centers. They started in Brescia, Emilia Romagna, Basilicata but other regions are moving.

The remote interview with telemedicine Also there telemedicine is coming to support blood donation. In Umbria party on pilot project which allows you to coordinate the remote activity of the transfusion doctor and the activity of the nursing staff who instead work in person. It means that the volunteer shows up at the local blood transfusion center and carries out the final eligibility interview online with a doctor who is physically located elsewhere. a path that was designed especially for women decentralized offices, where there are not many donors and they are still forced to limit the number of sessions due to the lack of a medical director who cannot go to the center explains Briola. For now, however, there is a doctor present in the blood collection room who supervises all activities precisely to guarantee greater protection to the donor who is voluntary and unpaid as in other countries, he adds.

Filling out the questionnaire with an app To speed up the process of assessing suitability for donation, the possibility of pre-fill the questionnaire in advancethrough a'application: In this way, when the donor presents himself at the transfusion center, his questionnaire has already been evaluated by a doctor and so – concludes the Avis president – in addition to solving at least part of the staffing problem, the process within the blood transfusion center is accelerated. collection, reducing waiting times for donors too: with a quicker interview, after viewing the data on blood pressure and hemoglobin collected by the nurses, the volunteers will be able to donate with much shorter waiting times and consequently it will be possible to program a number of greater donations. The objective is to maintain self-sufficiency in whole blood in Italy and increase plasma collection, which is still insufficient to cover national needs.