The revelation about the existence of a VIP vaccination at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health caused a crisis in the Government that ended with the dismissal of the now former Minister of Health Ginés González García. In parallel, a series of complaints were activated in the Justice against the former minister, his successor in office, Carla Vizzotti; President Alberto Fernández, truck driver unionist Hugo Moyano, immunized journalist Horacio Verbitsky and legislators from the Frente de Todos who were also vaccinated Jorge Taiana and Edurado Valdés, among others.

In total there are already 15 criminal complaints and Justice begins to target the Government.

The first complaint was filed ex officio by federal prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan before the Federal Chamber against the now former Minister of Health Ginés González García, the Kirchnerist journalist Horacio Verbitsky and another eventual involved in the VIP vaccination scandal. In addition, he demanded a series of test measures and asked the provinces to inform who they are supplying Sputnik V as “essential personnel”.

“It is an act of unusual institutional gravity because not only is it not complying with the duties of a public official, but it is also preventing a person considered to be at greater risk and who needs to be vaccinated from doing so,” warned Marijuan. In addition, a group of lawyers, including the president of the United Republican Party, Yamil Santoro, filed another complaint that fell to the court of federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti who will work together with prosecutor Eduardo Taiano. It will be Capuchetti who will concentrate all the complaints that were made.

Deputy Graciela Ocaña also filed complaints and pointed especially against the trucker boss, Hugo Moyano, who admitted that he was vaccinated for being the owner of two social works and said that he also vaccinated his wife, Liliana Zulet and his 20-year-old son Jerónimo. He said he did it because both would work in the union’s social work. The deputies José Cano, Fernando Iglesias and El Sukaria Soher also signed that complaint.

In addition, there were complaints from the former presidential candidate Juan José Gómez Centurión and the national deputy Alberto Asseff.

Among other crimes, the complainants ask that abuse of authority and violation of the duties of a public official, violation of measures to spread an epidemic, culpable poisoning of medicines and illicit association, among others, be investigated.

Last Friday Clarion revealed the existence of a VIP vaccination in the offices of the Ministry of Health commanded by González García. In that place the journalist Horacio Verbitsky -who told about it in a radio interview-, the deputy Eduardo Valdés, the senator Jorge Taiana and the businessman Florencio Aldrey Iglesias and part of his family, among others, were vaccinated.

After that revelation, the President asked González García to resign and Carla Vizzotti, who was his number two, took his place.

In addition to the legal complaints that were filed in Comodoro Py, Sergio Rodríguez, the head of the Office of the Prosecutor for Administrative Investigations (PIA) of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, initiated an investigation that could also lead to another criminal complaint. Rodríguez also ordered the Ministry of Health of the Nation to open an internal administrative summary, requested the files on vaccination to determine if irregularities were committed.

In the midst of the scandal, the Government released a list only of those vaccinated who depended on the Posadas Hospital, in the province of Buenos Aires. Among others were Eduardo Duhalde, his wife Hilda “Chiche” González de Duhalde, Daniel Scioli and Jorge “Topo” Devoto, without official position and a personal friend of Vice President Cristina Kirchner.