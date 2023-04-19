The technical staff of the FC Barcelona is not happy with the recent anger of raphinha. After hitting the roof of the bench in the match against the Getafe and publicly express his frustration when Xavi replaced him after playing 87 minutes, both the coaches and several of his teammates they believe the Brazilian player is inappropriately complaining in public.
The problem with Raphinha is that this is not the first time she has shown her anger publicly. After being replaced by Xavi in the match of europa league against him Manchester Utd within the minute, he already showed signs of anger as he left the field. At the time, he promised that it wouldn’t happen again, but he hasn’t kept his word. In addition, his kick to the fridge left him with a sore knee and he could not start in the game against Cádiz.
On previous occasions, the man from Tarrasa commented that he likes his players to live the games to the fullest and that he understands the Brazilian’s position when he gets angry when leaving and that it is a healthy and normal symptom of someone who seeks to have a positive impact on the game. When asked about Raphinha’s attitude in the Getafe game, Xavi tried to downplay the situation, saying that “I always tell the players to be angry with themselves first and then with the coach, I have no problem.”
The last episode happened in training, where Xavi had to call her attention after Raphinha distributed some kicks in a series of short games. The coach reminded him that he wanted to see that intensity mainly in games.
“I justified my anger at Getafe because you always want to be on the pitch and help the team win. We needed a goal to win, so it’s normal to be angry.”Raphinha explained. However, some of the Barca staff are starting to worry about his attitude.
