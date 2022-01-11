A new year is here, and it seems that Nintendo he wanted to start it off on the right foot. We say this because there are currently a lot of offers on all types of games in the eShop, so it is an excellent time to pamper yourself with a late gift of Christmas or Wise men.

The New Years Deals They have come to this digital platform, and as I said before, there is a wide variety of discounted games. Here we leave you with the most notable ones:

– Super Mario Maker 2 – From $ 1,399 to $ 979 MXN

– Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – From $ 999 to $ 699 MXN

– Eastward – From $ 489 to $ 410 MXN

– Mario Tennis Aces – From $ 1,399 to $ 979 MXN

– Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – From $ 999 to $ 699 MXN

– The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – From $ 799 to $ 599 MXN

– Sonic Colors Ultimate – From $ 469 to $ 352 MXN

– Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – From $ 1,399 to $ 979 MXN

– Tetris Effect Connected – From $ 819 to $ 549 MXN

There are many more games on sale, and you can meet them all by visiting the eShop in your region. All these offers will be available until January 16 of this year. And in case you missed it, Nintendo He shared a video with the most prominent indies from last year and you can see it here.

Editor’s note: Nintendo’s physical games almost never go down in price, but at least we have the eShop where while the deals could be better, at least they exist. The truth is that this new promotion is worth taking advantage of, because there are very good games at a very good price.

Via: eShop