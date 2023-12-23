There are even coaches for cleaning up. They help their customers to shed ballast. This is supposed to be good for the soul.

Rita Schilke is one of many coaches who support people with tidying up. In 2010, she became one of the first clean-up coaches to become self-employed, says the Berliner. Schilke offers her customers home visits and online coaching. “People get my support in all areas of life, from clearing out papers and personal documents to looking through the closet to restructuring the living room, bedroom, children's room and kitchen.” Schilke also gives lectures and offers workshops in companies. In 2019 she published a book on the topic of order. In it she presents the fifty best “chaos killers” for families.

“I find my work as a clean-up coach very fulfilling,” says Schilke. Your hourly rate is between 70 and 100 euros, depending on the effort. There are also costs for arrival and departure. Her sales increased by 60 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, she reports. It is between 25,000 and 40,000 euros per year. Most of the time she goes to clients' homes and stays for three hours.