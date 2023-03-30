It seems that the wait has been centuries, but finally the following week the movie of Super Mario Bros. created neither more nor less than by Illumination Studios and supervised by Nintendo. That means that by now there are people who have already seen it, and indeed, there are already spoilers from users who have seen the film in advance.

This is going through several massive information sites, including YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, Facebook and even slightly more unknown forums. So it is best to silence the corresponding words. As well as trying to find the least information in relation to the tape, since the most suspicious video may have spoilers.

The actors themselves have praised how the final product turned out. In fact, chris pratt has spoken about it:

I loved. In fact, I cried. I literally cried watching this movie. I was very proud of her. Is fantastic. She is funny. He has a lot of heart. Touch all the nostalgia. It is beautifully lit, shot, and animated. It is simply a masterpiece. I’m very, very excited about it. Everyone has that nostalgic moment in their childhood that they cling to. Mario is that nostalgic moment for many people over many generations because there have been so many iterations of the game.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie the premiere 5th of April in theaters.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: There is very little left to finally attend that movie theater and fully see this great production. For now, you have to stay out of social networks, this so as not to ruin part of the plot.