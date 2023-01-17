It seems that it has already become a tradition that video games of nintendoswitch leak shortly before their official releases, and that’s usually due to pre-sale of physical copies and the obvious distribution of the ROM. It is logical that this was not going to be an exception for Fire Emblem: Engageso there are already spoilers online.

This particular game has been closely related to the leaks, since long before its revelation, images of what the character with two-colored hair looks like had already been released. Therefore, when the video game was revealed in a Nintendo directthe surprise factor was lost because everyone already knew about it.

For now, platforms like Twitter They are a place full of spoilers, whether it is in terms of content of gameplay images, cinematics, menus, even the introductory video is already in Youtube. So, for those who do not want to spoil the experience, it is highly recommended to mute the word so as not to run into a leak.

Remember that the January 20 the game is released in nintendo switch.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It’s already something that’s always happening with Nintendo games, so it wouldn’t be surprising if a week or two before Zelda came out I had the exact same thing. Fortunately, nothing has appeared, so I am going to be very careful with this detail.