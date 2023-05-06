The requests for foster care arrived at the hospital to be able to adopt the newborn left by her mother, in the Cradle for Life in Bergamo

There are already ten adoption requests for little Noemi, the baby girl left by the mother in the Cradle for Life. She is now hospitalized in the Giovanni Paolo XXIII hospital in Bergamo and from her routine checks, she appears to be in good condition.

News that broke the hearts of many people, especially for the letter that the woman wrote for her little girl, born a few hours ago.

It was the afternoon of Wednesday 3 May. The operators of the Bergamo Red Cross were at the headquarters and up to that moment it seemed to be a day like any other for them.

When suddenly they heard the doorbell of the Cradle for Life and when they went to see they found the baby. From their account, they said that she was quiet and sucked her hands.

A few minutes later the mother came back a second time, just to leave the letter in the same cradle, in which she explained the motivations behind his gesture so heartbreaking. In the note she wrote:

Born this morning 03/05/2023 at home. Just me and her. I can’t, but I wish her all the luck and happiness in the world. A kiss, forever (from mom). I entrust you with an important piece of my life, which I will certainly never forget.

Applications for adoption for the newborn

After a first check of the parameters, the little girl was urgently transferred to the hospital and is still hospitalized in the division. The doctors said they would refer her to further investigations routinely. In a Note of the hospital, they wrote:

The little one is looked after by the medical and nursing staff and the volunteers present in the ward. By law, the mother has 10 days to change her mind.