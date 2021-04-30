Halo Infinite decided to go the safe way after receiving negative feedback when showing his first gameplay, so they postponed the release and got to work again.

343 Industries He recruited industry veterans to try and get a fresh approach, and after a few months it looks like they are succeeding.

Some lucky players already had the opportunity to try a little of Halo Infinite, and according to the developers, several of them changed their minds when they saw the new version.

The most recent publication of Halo Waypoint revealed that 343 organized play sessions with test groups, all in order to get feedback on the development of Infinite.

Sam hanshaw, producer of the game, revealed that the opinions of these groups were comforting, as they completely changed from the first impressions shown a few months ago.

‘We organize external play tests with a small group representative of various contexts. Seeing people outside the company experiencing the game for the first time is exciting. The feedback we got was comforting in many areas and shocking in others. Seeing a change in opinions based on the changes is very satisfying. ‘

You too could try Halo Infinite

It is necessary to point out that these test sessions do not belong to a beta or something like that, but rather it is a kind of small demo, and you could play it.

Hanshaw did not disclose the procedure they used to select the testers, but suggested to fans of Halo Infinite to keep their profiles of Waypoint updated.

We don’t know if they plan to host more play sessions soon, but you better have everything in order so you don’t miss out if he does show up.

Do you think the fans will like it now?

