The number of victims in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli Army's offensive in its war against the Islamist group Hamas increased to 21,110 dead and 55,243 injuredmost of them children and women, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave reported this Wednesday.

“In the last 24 hours alone, the Israeli occupation forces committed 16 massacres against entire familiesleaving 195 dead and 325 injured,” Ashraf al Qudra, spokesman for the Hamas-controlled ministry, said in a statement.

The Israeli Army reported yesterday that its troops were intensifying the offensive in Khan Younis, a Hamas stronghold in the south of the Palestinian enclave where Yahya Sinwar, the head of the Islamist group in Gaza, is believed to be hiding.

And this Wednesday, the Gazan authorities denounce that Israeli soldiers continue to besiege and have “increased their attacks” against the Naser Medical Complexthe most important in that area, fearing that the same scheme of the Al Shifa hospital will be repeated, the most important in the entire Strip and which was dismantled after the Israeli Army found Hamas infrastructure in its underground.

According to the Red Crescent emergency service, “the bombing of a residential building in front of the Al Amal hospital in Khan Younis left dozens dead and injured.”

In that same areathe upper floors of the main Red Crescent building were attacked in recent dayswhich caused injuries to several dozen internally displaced people taking refuge in the facilities, indicated a United Nations report released this Wednesday.

“We call on international institutions to take effective and urgent measures to guarantee the protection of the Naser Medical Complex, its staff, the wounded, the sick and the thousands of displaced people there,” Al Qudra said.

The Israeli Army continues its strong offensive by air, land and sea on the Gaza Strip on day 82 of its war, despite growing international pressure for a ceasefire to alleviate the unprecedented humanitarian crisis plaguing the Palestinian enclave. .

France asked Israel on Tuesday for a ceasefire and demanded “concrete measures” to protect civilians in Gaza, where almost all the inhabitants are displaced. in the midst of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis due to the collapse of hospitals, the outbreak of epidemics and the shortage of drinking water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel, all in the middle of winter.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that “specialized medical teams have arrived in the Strip in cooperation with international health institutions.” to work at Suhada al Aqsa Hospital, Naser Medical Complex and European Hospital in Gaza”, and that a hospital was able to operate under tents in Rafa, next to the Egyptian border.

The war broke out on October 7 after a massive attack by Hamas that included the launching of rockets and the simultaneous infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250 in the towns near Gaza. Since then, the Israeli Army has maintained a strong offensive by air, land and sea against the Palestinian enclave, where there are already 1.9 million internally displaced people. and some 8,000 people missing under the rubble.

