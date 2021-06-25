Rescue teams recovered in the last hours three new bodies of victims from the collapsed building this Thursday in Surfside (Miami-Dade), bringing the death toll to four, reported the office of the county mayor, Daniella Levine Digging. In addition, the number of disappeared rose to 159, while the survivors are 120.

“It was a very difficult night. We can say that we have four deaths and also news of 120 survivors. But the numbers that we cannot count are 159,” the county mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, announced this Friday at a conference.

The official explained that the rescue work was “very active” during the early hours of this Friday. In this context, rescuers “discovered three bodies” that they are “trying to identify and communicate to the families.”

In this regard, he said that they are giving “support of food, housing and money for their needs” to the relatives who are in the Reunification Center. “Thank you all, we have received many donations,” he valued.

“We are going to continue working with full force. We have the support of the State and the federal government that the President approved yesterday,” he said

Regarding the reasons for the incident, he did not advance information and asked for caution: “We ask everyone for patience. It is the most important thing. Patience and hope. We are continuing with the search and rescue. That is the priority for all. We are united with the families that they are waiting”.

News in development

AFG