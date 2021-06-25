Rescue teams recovered in the last hours three new bodies of victims in the building collapsed this Thursday in Surfside (Miami-Dade), bringing the death toll to four, reported the mayor of the county, Daniella Levine Cava. What’s more, the number of missing increased to 159, while the survivors are 120.

“It was a very difficult night. We have no news of 159 people. In addition, we want to confirm that the death toll now stands at four. I found out when I woke up that they took out last night three bodies from the rubble“, announced this Friday in conference the mayor of the county, Daniella Levine Cava.

The official explained that the rescue work was “very active” during the early hours of this Friday. In this context, the rescuers “discovered three bodies” that are “trying to identify and communicate to families “.

In this regard, he said that they are giving “support of food, housing and money for their needs” to the relatives who are in the Reunification Center that works a few blocks from Champlain Towers.

“Patience and hope,” asked Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Photo: AFP

There they are beginning to take DNA samples from people with missing relatives to facilitate identification, reported the television channel NBC 6. “Thanks to all, we have received many donations,” said Levine Cava.

“We are going to continue working with full force. We have the support of the State and the federal government approved by the President yesterday,” he communicated in relation to the announcement by Joe Biden, who declared a state of “emergency” in Florida and ordered federal assistance for continue with rescue operations.

On the reasons for the tragic episode, Levine Cava did not elaborate and asked for caution: “We ask everyone for patience. It is the most important thing. Patience and hope. We are continuing with the search and rescue. That is the priority for everyone. We are united with the families who are waiting. “

The northeast wing of the Champlain Towers building collapsed in seconds at 1.30 in the morning (2.30 in Argentina) on Thursday, when its inhabitants were sleeping, for reasons not determined, and a few hours later the first victim was confirmed mortal.



Search and rescue personnel search for survivors in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida. Photo: AP

Rescue teams, led by Miami-Dade Firefighters, tunnelled through the mountain of rubble from the building’s parking lot and work with trained dogs and sonar teams to find signs of life.

The 12-story, 136-apartment building opened in 1981 and has just passed a mandatory 40-year inspection. According to experts, it will take months and perhaps years to determine the causes of the complete collapse of one of the building’s wings.

Nine missing Argentines

Argentine Foreign Ministry reported so far that they were identified three of the nine disappeared Argentines who were housed in that building. They are Andrés Galfrascoli, 44 years old; Fabián Núñez, 55; and Sofía Galfrascoli Nuñez, 5 years old, their daughter.

Andrés Galfrascoli is a plastic surgeon, a native of the province of Corrientes, and has his aesthetic center on Santa Fe Avenue. Núñez, meanwhile, is a renowned theatrical producer. They have both been in a relationship for about ten years.

They lived in another apartment, had moved into the building of the tragedy the day before the collapse and had tickets to return to Argentina the next week.



Andrés Galfrascoli.

They were one of the first Argentine couples to surrogate a belly in the United States. As he could know ClarionIn this last trip they had the intention of doing it for the second time and their friends fear that the pregnant woman was also in the collapse.

