The communities of Andalusia, the Balearic Islands and Madrid have already exceeded the average price that was paid in the housing sale operations before the 2008 crisis, while others such as Castilla-La Mancha and La Rioja are still 35% below.

According to the latest data from the General Council of Notaries, The average price of homes acquired in Spain in 2024, with 1,753 euros per square meter after 11 years of increasesit was still 2.09 % lower than that of 2007 (1,790 euros), just before the world financial crisis precipitated the outbreak of the real estate bubble.

On the contrary, Balearic Islands exceeded in 2024 the cost of 17 years ago in 57.11% (3,671 euros a subway, the highest price in the entire country, compared to 2,336); Madrid in 16.09 % (3.009 compared to 2,592); Canary Islands in 10.50% (1,928 compared to 1,745) and Andalusia, last to join this group of communities, in 5.92% (1,608 compared to 1,518 euros).

The data published this week by the General Council of Notaries indicate that it was first the Balearic Islands, which exceeded the average price of 2007 in 2019 and the maximum, which in its case was recorded in 2008, with 2,537 euros per square meterin 2020, when reaching 2,615 euros per meter.

It was followed by Madrid, which exceeded the cost of the house before the crisis, where appropriate, the 2,592 euros the 2007 square meter, in 2022, when it reached 2,653 euros.

And to them was added, which did the same process as the Balearic Islands but three years later: in 2022 it exceeded the cost of 2007 and in 2023 the maximum of 2008 (1,794 euros), reaching the 1,821 euros the square meter.

Finally, Andalusia, which in recent years had approached the prices of 2007 and 2008, when it reached the maximum with 1,524 euros The square meter, exceeded this figure last year when it reached 1,608 euros.

Basque Country and the Valencian Community, close to being the following

Relatively close to also exceeding the price prior to the crisis were in 2024 Basque Country (with 2,688 euros a square meter), to 3.85%, and, to a lesser extent, The Valencian Community (1,455 euros), at 7.82%.

Between 10 and 20%below were Galicia (-11.85%, with 1,131 euros per meter), Cantabria (-13.49%, with 1,500 euros), Navarra (-15.57%, with 1,622 euros), Extremadura (-17.45%, the most economical, with 641 euros per meter) and Catalonia (-18.80%, 2,125 euros).

Then, between 20 and 30%, Asturias stood (-24.68% compared to 2007, with an average price of 1,187 euros per meter), Murcia (-27.26%, with 1,040 euros), Aragon (-27.38%, with 1,183 euros) and Castilla y León (-28.52%, with 904 euros).

Castilla-La Mancha (with an average price of 762 euros per square meter) and La Rioja (1,059 euros) are the communities that with the data of 2024 remained further from the cost that the house reached before the outbreak of the real estate bubble, with a difference still of 35.78 and 35.14 %, respectively.

All communities are still under 2007 sales

With the data of 2024, all communities remain below the housing sale figures that were reached before the collapse real estate market.

Seventeen years later and Despite the constant increases from the minimum operations of 2013 (306,061, almost a third, 35.8%, of the 853,568 that were signed in 2007), the country as a whole continued to be in 2024 far from those numbers, specifically 16.10% below, which is equivalent to 137,385 houses sold less.

For territories, only Catalonia, Madrid and the Basque Country are relatively close to the number of homes that were sold and bought in 2007, while most remain at 20 points or more of those figures.

In Catalonia, the 107,826 operations carried out in 2024 were left only 2.51 below 110,601 of the year prior to the crisis.

In Madrid last year 87,494 were signed housing, 3.66% less than 90,820 of 2007, and in the Basque Country 25,918, 4.65% less than 27,182 of that year.

The Valencian Community and Asturias were also in 2024 closer than the whole country compared to which They were sold in 2007: 9.23 and 13.74%, respectively; and Aragon and Andalusia only something further: 18.81 and 19.99%, respectively.

In eight autonomies sales last year continued between 20 and 30%lower than those agreed by buyers and vendors in 2007: Murcia (-23.04%), Cantabria (-23.61%), Extremadura (-23.72%), Castilla y León (-26.37%), Navarra (-26.61%), Castilla-La Mancha (-28.11%) and Galicia (-28.52%).

And in two others the difference continued above 30%: La Rioja, where in 2024 the sale were 30.34% less that the last year of the real estate bubble, and the Canary Islands, even 30.59% away from the boom of those years