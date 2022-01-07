FIFA announced the names of the three finalists for The Best awards, the most democratic of the awards because they are voted on by all possible players in football: players, coaches, journalists and fans. The three footballers who make the last cut are Lewandowski, Messi and Salah. In this way, others who had a great year such as Karim Benzema -he did not enter the podium of the Ballon d’Or- or Jorginho, European champion with Chelsea and Italy, are left out.

Lewandowski lived one of his best scoring moments with Bayern and was also close to winning the Ballon d’Or. He is the current owner of The Best, but will have a tough competitor in the current edition in Messi after his seventh Ballon d’Or and one year in which he was finally champion of America with Argentina. Salah, who was seventh in the award granted by France Football, is among the best at The Best.

These two accolades go to the top players.s highlights of men’s and women’s football following the votes cast by two juries made up of the current coaches of the women’s / men’s teams (one per team), the captains and the current captains of the women’s / men’s teams (one per team), a specialized journalist representing each team and the fans registered on FIFA.com.

The presentation of all The Best 2021 awards, including the FIFA Fan Award and the FIFA Fair Play Award, It will take place on 17 January in a television program that will be broadcast live from FIFA headquarters in Zurich.

Alexia and Jenni Hermoso

FIFA also announced The Best for the best player of the year. Women’s soccer legend Kristine Lilly unveiled the three names in a live-streamed introduction event and discussed her chances of winning these prestigious awards. The three finalists, with a clear Spanish accent, are Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona), Sam Kerr (Chelsea) and Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), who have already won the Ballon d’Or.