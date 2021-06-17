FIFA It is one of the favorite titles of Mexicans and soccer lovers in general, who regularly use to play with their friends to show who is better.

As in any competitive game, mastering the mechanics thoroughly takes years of practice, but it can be tricky if you don’t have someone to guide you.

Fortunately, a champion of FIFA is ready to help you improve through personalized classes, and if you have a little extra money, you can sign up right now.

It still sounds strange that there are academies or courses aimed at those who want to improve in video games, especially those with great skills, but there are more and more of them.

Timbers Bunny, who was crowned champion of the eLigaMX, decided to share his knowledge with those who intend to dedicate themselves professionally to FIFA, and opened his personalized classes.

The announcement came through his official Twitter account, where he offers to dedicate a full hour to improve your attack, your defense, share his tactics and even improve your results.

As you can see, each session has a cost of $ 400 Mexican pesos, but it guarantees that you will have all the attention on you so that you strengthen your weak points in FIFA.

Timbers Bunny He has extensive experience in tournaments, so he must have several tips to give you, if you dare to hire him.

Of course, an hour will not be enough to become a pro, so you must practice a lot and put into practice each of the tips that you get.

If you really want to dedicate yourself professionally to FIFA, you could allocate a part of your savings to these classes, but you must commit to yourself to give your all.

Would you sign up for a video game class?

