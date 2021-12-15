The Spanish women’s team will be one of the guests of honor in the first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, the international friendly tournament organized by the English Football Federation and which It will serve to start the preparation of 2022 for the EURO that will be held in England next summer.

Those of Jorge Vilda will have a demanding clash between February 17 and 23, as they will play three games against the current Olympic champions, Canada; in front of the EURO hosts, England, and before the seven times champion of Europe, Germany. The Germans are precisely Spain’s rivals in the Group Stage of EURO 2022.

This is the match schedule for Spain:

Spain- Germany: February 17 at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

England – Spain: February 20 at Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

Spain – Canada: on 23 February at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Spain has closed 2021 in an immaculate way

The Spanish National Team looks to 2022 with enthusiasm, with the Eurocup in England scheduled for next summer. Jorge Vilda’s team has closed this 2021 with great optimism, the result of its great results and goals in international commitments. La Roja not only got the pass to the Euro directly, but is also signing a great qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

And it is that Spain leads group B of the qualifying phase for the World Cup event. He has in his hand the direct pass to Australia and New Zealand in what may be his third consecutive World Cup. A fact that has occurred in 2021 in which they have not known defeat, with a scoring level that causes a lot of respect to his rivals.