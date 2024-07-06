Because of its warm climate and lush natural life, Florida often offers beautiful landscapes. But there are also some risks to take. The Sunshine State has become the one with the most cases of dengue feverPay attention to the areas of greatest risk and how to prevent infection.

The Florida Department of Health is warning that Dengue-transmitting mosquitoes are present in several areas of the CayosIn fact, two locally acquired cases have already been recorded.

The issue is important because, up to now, of the more than 700 identified cases of these infections, the vast majority were related to travel by people to the Caribbean. But Now the infection is already local.

The situation is serious considering that, due to the high temperatures, The proliferation of mosquitoes that transmit this disease is carried out in an easier wayFor this reason, almost 10,000,000 cases of infection have already been recorded worldwide, which exceeds the figure for last year.

Given the situation, Florida authorities are conducting increased inspections in the Keys area, in addition to expanding its fumigation operations and deploying mosquito traps.

The intention is to prevent as many infections as possible, especially since the south of the state recorded significant rainfall at the beginning of June, which has caused puddles that encourage the reproduction of mosquitoes.

Avoid approaching sources of stagnant water.

Dengue symptoms

According to Mayo Clinic specialists, Dengue symptoms usually appear between four and ten days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Although in many cases dengue can cause an asymptomatic infection, in others it can develop into a serious condition involving difficulty breathing and complications. Therefore, pay attention to the following symptoms:

Fever. From mild to incapacitating.

Strong headache.

Pain behind the ears.

Muscle and joint pain.

Redness of the skin.

Vomiting at least three times in 24 hours.

Bleeding from the nose or gums.

Exhausted.

Finally, they emphasized that being infected does not generate immunity, so people can get sick multiple times.

For prevent the spread of dengue recommendations Miami-Dade County’s districts are as follows: