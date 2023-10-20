There are already a dozen nightlife venues sealed since the intensive municipal campaign to review the administrative situation of this type of establishments began. Four of them correspond to the Atalayas area, another four to Mariano Rojas, and the remaining two are located in the central area and in the district of Gea Truyols. In total, 39 premises have been inspected, particularly those with the largest capacity, after the fire in the nightclubs on Isla Cristina Street, which cost the lives of thirteen people a few weeks ago and which were subject to an order to cease activity that had never been carried out. it was executed.

These actions are being carried out, according to the spokesperson for the municipal government, Rebeca Pérez, weekly, from Thursday to Sunday and in accordance with their special operating hours. In fact, it is planned that this same weekend the operation will continue, Pérez clarified, undertaking visits after a “deep documentary review.”

The details of actions such as these and the legal situation of this type of establishments, the operation of the Urban Inspection and Discipline service and the files related to the Teatre nightclubs and, by extension, Fonda Milagros – which did not exist administratively for the Consistory – will be put on the table in the informative investigation commission that will be established after the Ordinary Plenary Session of the month of October.

This control instrument arrives driven by the motions that the three groups of the Municipal Corporation will carry demanding its constitution, including Vox, which was the first to request it, and the PP itself, which rejected the creation of a similar commission in the Assembly Regional, “as the regional government lacks inspection powers in this area.” The mayor, José Ballesta, will report this to the groups at the spokespersons’ meeting next Monday, who will be the ones who will make up a commission that will also have the presence of representatives of the different formations and municipal legal services. . The work agenda of an instrument that must be convened by decree will be coordinated there.

The municipal spokesperson also explained that the documents examined and conclusions reached in the internal information file opened by the City Council after the tragedy will be presented and that “it is close to its conclusion.” “We opened it from the beginning with the objective of clarifying the facts and taking measures to prevent events like these from being repeated,” Pérez highlighted, defending “the transparency that characterizes this government.”

However, Pérez wanted to highlight the “thin line that will exist between the information that can be offered publicly and the confidentiality of the summary decreed by the investigator of the criminal case that is being followed,” so many of these data must be confidential manner. He also reiterated that the officials involved in the Teatre files are “removed from their duties in the procedures related to the case, such as the legalization of the burned nightclubs,” although no type of disciplinary measures have been adopted, the which, in any case, should arrive after a process opened on this issue, and which would be conditioned by the course of the criminal case.