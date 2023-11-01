You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
El Salvador’s Environment Minister, Fernando López, said Tuesday that Tropical Storm Pilar is expected to generate “heavy rains.”
In addition, it has left at least two people dead and 'heavy rains' may be generated.
In addition, it has left at least two people dead and ‘heavy rains’ may be generated.
The number of people sheltered in shelters rose to 302 in the last hours in El Salvador due to the rains and effects caused by the passage of tropical storm Pilar, which has left at least two dead.
This was reported to EFE by a source from the Communications Secretariat of the Presidency, who indicated that there are at least 8 active shelters.
According to the shared data, collected until 16:00 local time (22:00 GMT), The largest number of shelters are in the coastal town of Acajutla with 46 families (120 people), Las Tunas follows with 22 families (50 people) and Sonsonate with 12 families (35 people).
There are also people sheltered in the Migrant Assistance Center, in the eastern department of La Unión, with 9 families (27 people) and in the Las Mesas Canton with 3 families (8 people).
In the center of the country, there are 8 families (35 people) in the town of San Marcos, 2 families (7 people) in Panchimalco and 8 families (20 people) in La Libertad.
The Minister of the Environment of El Salvador, Fernando López, said this Tuesday that tropical storm Pilar is expected to generate “heavy rains” in the next few hours before diverting their route.
EFE verified that in the coastal area of the country there is permanent rain and that the flow of the rivers has increased, in addition in the Puerto de la Libertad (center) commerce has decreased and fishing is paralyzed.
