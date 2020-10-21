In the meantime, 200 German cities, municipalities or districts have declared themselves “safe havens” and are ready to take in further stranded refugees or those rescued from distress at sea. This was announced by the Seebrücke Alliance on Tuesday, which launched the initiative two years ago in the summer.

The Seebrücke municipalities met the Chancellor for the first time on Tuesday. They want to get involved beyond the distribution mechanisms that apply to people who have already arrived here or who come to Germany through nationwide humanitarian or UN programs. The legal situation for such recordings – for example whether the municipal level is allowed to take such initiatives at all – is unclear; Federal Interior Minister Seehofer has so far rejected them.

His house originally pointed out that his contact persons were the countries. Weeks ago, however, he also refused Thuringia and Berlin approval for admission programs that had been decided at state level. Both countries may want to sue. In addition to Berlin, Potsdam is a member of the Seebrücke, Potsdam’s Lord Mayor Mike Schubert (SPD) coordinates the initiative.

Potsdam’s Lord Mayor sees “signs of appreciation”

Schubert was satisfied in an interview with the Tagesspiegel on Tuesday evening and, after the virtual meeting of his OB colleagues, for which the Chancellor took about two hours – and, according to guests, the city leaders and district administrators were happy left a lot of speaking time. “I see the conference with the Chancellor as a sign of appreciation for the cities that are involved in the alliance,” said Schubert.

After all, it is “not an alliance of the mayors, but of the cities”. Behind it are democratically elected city and local councils who have decided this. He did not expect that now, after two years, all problems would be solved with one meeting: “I think that further talks are necessary and that it should not just be an exchange of views,” said Schubert.

He advocates a working group made up of the federal, state and municipal umbrella organizations “to add a voluntary component to the rigid distribution key”. Currently, newcomers are distributed to the countries according to the so-called Königstein key, depending on the prosperity and population of the respective regions.

SPD leader wants to see action

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer did not take part in the video conference with the Chancellor. Because of his refusal, the CSU politician is more and more under pressure from his own party family. In the summer, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) was shaken after a visit to the slum camps on the Greek islands, and his free democratic integration minister, Andreas Stamp, called for an extraordinary federal-state conference in the summer to establish a line. The Tagesspiegel reported in August that Seehofer had decided the sensitive issue single-handedly without the participation of the government cabinet.

Further state admission programs could follow – Bremen, which ruled red-red-green like Berlin and Thuringia, was already thinking about it in the summer. Bremen’s … Senator for Integration Anja Stahmann sharply criticized Seehofer at the time and implicitly doubted the legal basis for his no to the two states: “According to the Residence Act, every single federal state can accept people for humanitarian reasons. It is not the task of the federal government to refuse such offers” said the Green politician.

Esken: “Action has to be taken.”

The churches are also applying pressure. The chairman of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany, Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, said in the summer that he did not understand “why the Minister of the Interior does not agree”. The Protestant Church itself is now financing sea rescue in the Mediterranean. The meeting on Tuesday with the Chancellor, which has already been postponed, gives the Seebrücke initiative and thus the state and local programs new visibility.

The SPD leadership also expressed itself positively on Tuesday: SPD leader Saskia Esken spoke out in favor of involving the municipalities more in the reception of migrants from Greece. “The time for deliberations is over, action must be taken,” she told the “world”. There are enough of them ready to do so.

The problems have long been known, but Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) “deliberately stands in the way of these efforts and thus blocks the admission of those in need of protection”. The coalition decided on a federal admission contingent, which must be implemented before winter arrives in the camps. “Of course we are still striving for a fair European distribution key, but this cannot mean that Germany will refuse to accept people in need of protection in a regulated manner until then.”

Cologne’s Lord Mayor: Signal to the rest of the EU

Her party friend Burkhard Jung, the Lord Mayor of Leipzig and President of the German Association of Cities, spoke out in favor of more local co-determination. After around 1,550 of the migrants had been promised protection after the fire in Moria in Germany, he now expects that the distribution will take into account the cities that have declared their willingness to accept.

However, there are different opinions in the alliance. Seehofer’s promise to allocate a particularly large number of refugees to the willing communities does not mean that more people will be admitted.

Cologne’s Lord Mayor Henriette Reker told the editorial network Germany that if Germany acts, this is an important humanitarian signal to the other EU countries. Reker was also invited to the Chancellery for an interview. The organizer of the pier Liza Pflaum criticized the German government’s hesitant approach.

“It is a big problem that both the Union and the SPD are trying to leave the issue out,” she said. “Whenever there is a fire somewhere – in Moria, for example – there are public statements. Otherwise the topic will be swept under the table. “