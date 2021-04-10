The coronavirus does not give Banfield a truce, which does not stop adding casualties with a view to Sunday’s game against Rosario Central, on date 9 of the Professional Soccer League Cup. Through a statement, the club of the South of Greater Buenos Aires confirmed that another nine footballers tested positive in the latest PCR tests. Consequently, he already has 20 infected players and will go to Arroyito with just six professionals. And not only the Drill suffers from the pandemic. He also had to change the referee, since Nicolás Lamolina has Covid and will be replaced by Ariel Penel.

Facundo Altamirano, Facundo Sanguinetti, Franco Quinteros, Luciano Lollo, Nicolás Linares, Gregorio Tanco, Giuliano Galoppo, Matías González, Juan Cruz tested positive for swabs and will be added to the casualties of Mauricio Arboleda, Alexis Maldonado, Mateo Pérez, Lautaro Ríos, Martín Payero, Juan Álvarez, Luciano Pons, Fabián Bordagaray, Jesús Dátolo, Luciano Gómez and Emanuel Coronel. Three members of the institution’s Press Department are also affected.

Consequently, Banfield’s manager, Javier Sanguinetti, will only have five professionals to play against Cristian Kily González’s team. They are defender Alexis Sosa, midfielders Alejandro Cabrera and Jonás Gutiérrez, and forwards Mauricio Cuero, Ramiro Enrique and Agustín Urzi.

Thus, Sanguinetti must once again have the youth Ramiro Di Luciano, 17, and Ignacio Rodríguez, 19, who debuted last Monday in the 2-2 game against Estudiantes, in the first game that the Drill played hacked by the coronavirus.

And there will also be other premieres in Banfield, such as the case of goalkeeper Gino Santilli, who is 19 years old and was urgently promoted after the casualties of Arboleda, Altamirano and Sanguinetti were confirmed.

The DT will also have to look for defenders in the reserve, the other position that was totally attacked by Covid, since the only professional he has is Sosa, who has already left the virus behind.

Banfield so far has 12 points in Zone A, eight less than Colón and two less than San Lorenzo, and for now he is getting among the four teams that will advance to the quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup.