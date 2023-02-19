Mexico City.- At the end of the third day to submit applications, 197 people have entered their registration in the selection process of Electoral Advisors.

One person is registered as a transgender woman and there are only 25 women registered. The registrations began on Thursday, February 16 in the afternoon and will end next Thursday, the 23rd.

According to information generated by the Technical Evaluation Committee for applicants to the INE General Council, only 4 people have completed the entire online registration process.

The registry consists of uploading a long list of documents remotely, in order to verify that they comply with the requirements of the law and the summons issued by the Chamber of Deputies.

For example, applicants have to upload to the microsite www.convocatoriaine2023.diputados.gob.mx letters of request for registration, explanatory statement and curriculum.

Also certified copies of the birth certificate, voting card and title, as well as a letter with autograph signature, an essay and copies of articles published on electoral matters.

Of the 197 registered, in 141 the telephone and email have been validated.

The first four applicants who successfully completed the registration are Carlos Daniel Soberano Velasco, José Alejandro Bonilla Bonilla, Luis Miguel Pérez Juárez and Ramón Hernández Reyes.

Soberano Velasco is originally from Chiapas, lawyer and public notary number 87; and Bonilla Bonilla was president of the Electoral Institute of the State of Veracruz.

Pérez Juárez is an academic at the Tecnológico de Monterrey and in 2020 he was also one of the first to register for the selection process that year; Hernández Reyes was president of the Electoral Institute of the State of Michoacán.

From the figures provided by the Committee, with the breakdown by gender, which is not equal to the total data from the records, 110 men, 25 women and one trans woman are reported.

Although parity is sought, the participation of women is only 25 percent.

By age, the largest range is found among those between 40 and 54 years of age.

The candidate registration data is given after two days in which no reports were given by the Technical Evaluation Committee, derived from the fact that the records are given through electronic means.

Once the registration phase concludes, on the 24th, the final information of the folios generated in the registry must be generated, to determine who complied with the documentation.