“I took 10 tablets of acid, there are aliens”: the dramatic moments preceding the murder of Giovanni Fresi

The details of the tragedy that occurred two nights ago in Arzachena emerge, when Michele Fresi, a young local man, killed his father in a fit of rage Giovanni Fresi with a wooden stick. According to what emerged, the boy had hallucinations probably due to the consumption of alcohol and narcotics. It wasn't the first time he had been the protagonist of similar episodes.

Arzachenaa small municipality in the province of Sassari, Sardinia, is still in shock over what happened a couple of nights ago outside a club in via Costa Smeralda.

Michele Fresi, a 27 year old boy from the area, was the protagonist of a dramatic episode. After throwing a fit, he grabbed a heavy juniper stick and lashed out at anyone who appeared in front of him.

Called by those present, Giovanni Fresi arrived on site shortly afterwards Pope of Michele, who he tried to calm him down to bring him home.

Unfortunately, what everyone hoped did not happen and the 27-year-old attacked his father, hitting him to death with the stick on the head.

Any attempt to rescue the 58-year-old man was useless it passed away shortly after.

Giovanni Fresi's son had hallucinations

In addition to his father, Michele Fresi then also hit someone 24 year old girl And two of the Olbia Carabinieri who intervened to stop him. All three suffered serious trauma and fractures and were transported to nearby hospitals.

Thanks also to testimonialsthe investigators have rebuilt the tragic moments of Fresi's aggressive act.

Apparently the 27-year-old arrived at the bar with a girl and shortly after started attacking her. He would have said he had swallowed several acid pillswhich would have given him hallucinations:

“There is an invasion of aliens, we must react. Call my father, he will bring the weapons“: it would have shouted the boy.

Giovanni had also intervened in other similar occasions, always managing to calm his son and bring him home. This time, unfortunately, it went differently.

Now the 27-year-old faces criminal charges for homocidefor resisting a public official e injuries.

Transported to the Olbia barracks after the events, the subject allegedly made use of the right not to respond.