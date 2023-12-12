The British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa has responded to the call of the American presenter Seth Meyers, who has invited her to spend one of his famous “days of deprivation” with him. “Day Drinking” is a television format in which the guest celebrity agrees to try the cocktails that the communicator prepares, which include alcohol. The result is usually an interview lasting more than half an hour in which the guest enters a mild state of intoxication that on more than one occasion causes them to loose their tongues. It was no less in the case of Lipa, who came to promote her new single, Houdini, a preview of her new album. In a good mood but with her usual slow and cautious attitude, the singer began on the other side of the bar, participating in the jokes calmly and dressed in a biker jacket, a garment that, in different variations, has become a very characteristic basic of your wardrobe background. On the first occasions that she wore it, it was interpreted as a clear tribute to Rosalía and her Motomami, as was her cherry red hair, which is also being a hallmark of her promotional tour this year. winter.

Dua Lipa and Seth Meyers during “Day Drinking.” NBC (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image)

Encouraged by the different drinks that Meyers was preparing with dubious criteria, they began joking about Dua Lipa's difficulty in saying the names of the drinks they served her with an American accent and not a British one, from Bourbon to Soda.

They then continued with the delicate questions that the interviewer and interviewee begin to ask each other when the alcohol begins to take effect. She opened Dua Lipa, asking Meyes which of her three children was her favorite. He graciously picked up the gauntlet and said that he does indeed have a favorite son, even if he can't admit it. Later, the singer made him reveal her opinion about the late night show hosts who have tried their luck in the American business show. That challenge was also hilariously replied: “John Oliver, go back to your country,” said Meyers, who has a Christmas show in the making with Oliver precisely.

The presenter and the singer at the end of the interview. NBC (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image)

It was Meyers who got the singer into the biggest trouble. She first asked him her favorite dirty word in Albanian, a question to which she responded with a very bawdy word. Then she wanted to know who she was, “the worst fake bitch she's ever met in this business,” to which she replied: “There are a lot of fake bitches in this business.” Finally, the singer, who towards the end of her speech had already gotten rid of her biker jacket and revealed a spectacular black t-shirt minidress, sang happy birthday to Meyes with the most pronounced Cockney accent she had available. The vodka, tequila, white rum and blue curacao had certainly had the effect on her.