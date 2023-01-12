Never wash your car? Bunch of perverts.

In Japan you will not easily find a dirty car. They say that the Japanese see a dirty car as a reflection of the owner’s character: also a dirty one. Well, in that case, Japanese people visiting the Netherlands will be surprised. Because many of these goorlaps can be found within the national borders.

Never wash your car

Research by Wassen in Cijfers 2022 by BOVAG shows that 7 percent of passenger cars in the Netherlands are never washed. Please note, this concerns no fewer than 600,000 cars. Cars that have never seen a car wash, soapy water or a bucket of water up close in their lives. Jackie.

According to BOVAG, there is a risk to road safety if you do not wash your car. Modern cars are equipped with cameras and all kinds of sensors that no longer function properly if they are covered in a layer of gunk. The BOVAG therefore calls on you to wash your car regularly. Do you also hear it from someone else.

This month, the car industry organization is paying extra attention to washing your car with the so-called WinterWasWeken. The organization is trying to draw extra attention to the subject with radio commercials, among other things. Especially in winter it is important to wash your car. Brine and heavy rain showers like today and tomorrow won’t make your car any cleaner.

But why don’t the Dutch wash their cars? Too much hassle is a common answer (48 percent of those surveyed). Many of them do not care that the car is dirty. 36 percent of the respondents indicate that they do not see the point. “Because the car will get dirty again”. Would these people ever run a vacuum cleaner through the house or clean the toilet seat? Because with such an attitude you might as well stop cleaning completely. 22 percent of the respondents believe that the rain keeps the car sufficiently clean. Well, you can see it that way.

Photo: dirty Range Rover via Autoblog Spots

This article There are a lot of dirty cars driving in the Netherlands appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#lot #dirty #cars #Netherlands