The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), said this Friday (9.Dec.2022) that “there are a bunch of loudmouths in politics”🇧🇷 He spoke in jest about the press publishing ministers’ names before official announcements and other information leaks.

“Sometimes you guessed, sometimes you guessed right because I actually think you had a source. Because no one can hold the politician’s tongue.”declared the PT.

“When I see the news in the newspaper, and I find out that it is true, and I am obliged to say that it is not true, it is because someone told you. Because there are a bunch of big talkers in politics”, said the president-elect.

“You tell the guy a secret. If you don’t want him to talk, don’t say it’s a secret. Because if he says it’s a secret, it’s the password for him to tell someone.”declared Lula.

He spoke to journalists after announcing the first 5 names of ministers in his government, which begins on January 1, 2023. Here are the names announced: