León, Guanajuato.- As of last January 5, in the Forensic Medical Service (Semepho) from Guanajuato, there was 98 corpses pending to be identified and waiting to be claimed by their relatives.

This answered the Transparency Unit of the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato (FGEG), at the request of information presented by the Zona Franca portal.

It specifies that 68 corpses they are in identification process Y 30 identified but not claimed.

It also reveals that the agency’s capacity has been exceeded by the large number of bodies that arrive at its facilities as a result of intentional and negligent homicidesas well as suicides.

Therefore, it was not possible at the request, specify how many bodies have been subjected to studies to determine their death cause in recent years.

Bodies are no longer sent to pits

Once a corpse reaches the Semepho and remains sheltered, he is subjected to the studies relevant without a deadline limit for carrying out each of the tests, which are subject to various factors, such as the state of conservation of the corpse, type of injuries, among others.

After the creation of the Deceased Persons Identification Unit on the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG)When the tests on the corpses have concluded, the bodies are left at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

It is this unit that is in charge of carrying out the procedures for its delivery to relatives, or, to take the necessary steps to send it to the FGEG Temporary Shelter Centerbecause bodies are no longer sent in common graves, the agency reported.

Prosecutor hidden number of necropsies

According to what was reported by the media requesting the information, the petition presented to the National Institute for Access to Public Information (IANI) it required “knowing the total number of deceased people who arrived at the Semefo facilities to be subjected to necropsies.”

However, the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuatoomitted the response to this petition because it argued that, due to the number of bodies that arrive daily at Semefo, it was not possible for it to establish the number of bodies subjected to an autopsy.

And he answered only the amount that up to On January 5, the Service maintained in its Reception Center nor does it indicate where they were located.

With information from the Free Zone