Atomic scientists on Tuesday kept their “Doomsday Clock” set as close to midnight as ever, citing Russia's work on nuclear weapons following the invasion of Ukraine, a possible Gaza war Israel with nuclear weapons and worsening climate change as factors determining the risk of global catastrophe. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, like last year, set the clock at 90 seconds from midnight, the theoretical point of annihilation. Scientists have set the clock closer to the apocalypse based on the risks the Earth and its population are facing: nuclear threat, climate change and disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and new biotechnologies.

The moving of the hands of the Doomsday Clock at the National Press Club Broadcast Center in Washington

What is the Doomsday Clock

Created in 1947, during the Cold War, the Doomsday Clock marks the time humanity has ahead of itself to avoid a catastrophe due to nuclear weapons or climate change. The clock is updated every year. In 2019, it was determined that humanity had just two minutes left to avoid a catastrophe, just as had happened in 2018 and 1953. In 2022, the clock showed 100 seconds to midnight.





The dangers for the world

“Conflicts around the world pose the threat of nuclear escalation, climate change is already causing death and destruction, and disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and biological research advance faster than their control measures,” he said Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the bulletin, told Reuters, adding that the fact that it remained unchanged from the previous year “does not indicate that the world is stable.”



From left, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists members Asha George and Herb Lin, science communicator Bill Nye, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists President and CEO Rachel Bronson, and Bulletin members Alexander Glaser and Daniel Holz

Russia and the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the second anniversary of which will be next month, has raised tensions with the West to their most dangerous levels since the Cold War. «A lasting end to Russia's war in Ukraine seems distant, and Russia's use of nuclear weapons in that conflict remains a serious possibility. Over the past year, Russia has sent numerous disturbing nuclear signals,” Bronson said. The scientist cited Russian President Vladimir Putin's February 2023 decision to suspend Russian participation in the New START treaty with the United States that limited the two countries' strategic nuclear weapons. The United States and Russia hold nearly 90% of the world's nuclear warheads, enough to destroy the planet, several times over. Bronson also cited Putin's announcement in March 2023 of the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and the Russian Parliament's approval in October 2023 of a law revoking ratification of the global treaty banning nuclear weapons tests. Russian analyst Sergei Karaganov last year spoke of the need to threaten nuclear attacks in Europe to intimidate and “dampen” Moscow's enemies.

The Middle East

Israel has been at war with Hamas since the Palestinian Islamist group, based in Gaza, launched attacks in southern Israel in October 2023 that, according to Israeli calculations, killed around 1,200 people. Israeli military strikes have killed more than 25,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities. «Israel's actions are clearly relevant to the discussion about the Doomsday Clock. In particular, it is of concern that the conflict could escalate more broadly in the region, creating a larger conventional war and involving other nuclear or near-nuclear powers,” Bronson said. When the clock was created, the greatest danger was nuclear weapons.

The dangers of the climate

Climate change was first considered in 2007. “The world entered uncharted territory in 2023 as the hottest year on record occurred and global greenhouse gas emissions continued to increase,” Bronson explained. “Both global and North Atlantic sea surface temperatures broke records, and Antarctic sea ice reached its lowest daily extent since the advent of satellite data.” Bronson said 2023 was also a record-breaking year for clean energy, with $1.7 trillion in new investments. To offset this, however, there have been investments in fossil fuels amounting to almost 1,000 billion dollars. “This demonstrates that, while promising, current efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are grossly insufficient to avoid the dangerous human and economic impacts of climate change, which disproportionately affect the world's poorest populations,” added President and managing director of the bulletin.

Who decides the “time” Doomsday Clock and how to remedy the apocalypse

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, founded in 1945 by scientists including Albert Einstein and J. Robert Oppenheimer, sets the clock each year, relying on a committee of nuclear technology and climate science experts. The group said the clock could be turned back if leaders and nations worked together, particularly highlighting powerful countries that have the capacity to do so, including the United States, China and Russia.