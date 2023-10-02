Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas.- The number of people killed in the collapse of the church roof increased to nine of the Santa Cruz in Ciudad Madero, the Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson reported tonight.

In an update tonight, the Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson reported “Unfortunately, the number of 9 dead and 40 injured“The information continues to be worked on in accordance with the rescue maneuvers.”

Specialized canine binomials in tracking people in landslides of this magnitude of the Mexican Army and the Red Cross They are at the scene of the accident to search for survivors.

The governor of Tamaulipas, Americo Villarreal Anayaarrived tonight at the place where the roof of the Santa Cruz church collapsed in Ciudad Madero, located in the Unidad Nacional neighborhood, to supervise people rescue maneuvers who were trapped under the rubble.

Collapse of the roof of Santa Cruz church

At 2:18 p.m. this Sunday, Around 100 people were gathered in the Church of the Holy Cross where a baptism ceremony was taking place, when the roof collapsed.

Security and civil protection corporations, as well as municipal authorities, attended the scene, who They gave aid to the injured people and they were transferred to different hospitals in the city.

Civilians supported the rescue forces in removing debris to rescue those who were trapped as soon as possible. Subsequently, the authorities cordoned off the area and personnel specialized in landslides began maneuvers to rescue people.

So far, the official balance is 9 people dead and 40 people injured after the roof collapse. Rescue personnel continue to carry out work to find people alive.