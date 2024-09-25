The monkeypoxa, also known as monkeypox or mpox, has once again become a topic of concern in Mexicosince the Ministry of Health has confirmed a total of 84 cases so far in 2024.

Distributed in 13 states of the countryinfections continue to slowly increase, with eight new cases reported in the last week alone. As the virus continues to be present, health authorities and the general population remain on alert to prevent further spread.

The Mexico City remains the epicenter of the outbreak, with 41 confirmed casesall in men. This figure reflects a trend that has been observed in previous outbreaks, where cases of mpox have affected mostly men.

Despite efforts to contain the disease, the country’s capital remains the most critical point in terms of infections, suggesting the need to strengthen prevention measures.

Other affected states After Mexico City, Quintana Roo ranks second in terms of number of caseswith nine people infected, of which eight are men and one is a woman.

In third place is Baja California Surwith a total of 12 cases: eight men and four women. Other states such as Jalisco, State of Mexico, Veracruz and Puebla have also reported several infectionsalthough on a smaller scale. It is notable that in all these states, the majority of cases have been recorded in men.

Among the states with the lowest number of cases are Morelos, Sonora, Nuevo León, Sinaloa and Tlaxcala, with one or two infections each. In most of these states, the reported cases are in men, although some, such as Tamaulipas and Sonora, have also registered infections in women.

Since August 2022, the predominant mpox variant in Mexico has been “clade II”, the same variant that is still present in the current cases of 2024. However, it is important to note that the new “clade 1b” variant, which has raised concerns in other regions of the world, has not yet been detected.

“Clade II” has proven to be less aggressive in terms of mortality, although it remains a threat to people with compromised immune systems, such as those living with HIV or chronic diseases. For this reason, authorities continue to urge the population to be alert to symptoms and to seek medical attention if they suspect infection.