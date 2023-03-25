Since the launch of ChatGPT and the OpenAI chatbot, the advance in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has raised several questions about the impact of this technology on professions.
Despite the fact that there are experts who claim that AI cannot replace human work, there are professions that are at risk of disappearing in the next five years.
Find out which professions are at risk, according to the GPT-4 Chat, which also calculated the time needed for the profession to disappear:
Professions related to text, HR and law
Archivist – 18 months
Legal Assistant – 24 months
Virtual assistant – O months
Librarian – 18 months
SEO Specialist – 12 months
Journalist – 12 months
Researcher – 12 months
Copywriter – 0 months
Proofreader – O months
Recruiter – 18 months
Translator – The months
Tutor – 12 months
Professions related to advertising, commerce and finance
Travel Agent – 12 months
Credit Analyst – 24 months
Financial Analyst – 36 months
Financial Assistant – 24 months
Telemarketer – 6 months
Auditor – 36 months
Administrative assistant – 12 months
Property Appraiser – 36 months
Accountant – 36 months
Sales Consultant – 24 months
Business Consultant – 24 months
Investor – 24 months
Realtor – 36 months
Insurance Broker – 24 months
Graphic Designer – 24 months
Video Editor – 24 months
E-Commerce Specialist – 24 months
Marketing Specialist – 24 months
Public Relations Specialist – 24 months
Photographer – 48 months
Project Manager – 36 months
Human Resources Manager – 36 months
Customer Service Operator – 12 months
Cashier – 12 months
Event Planner – 18 months
Social media manager – 12 months.
Professions related to infrastructure and data
Data Analyst – 6 months
Information Security Analyst – 36 months
Systems Analyst – 48 months
Software Architect – 60 months
Data Scientist – 48 months
Air traffic controller – 60 months
Logistics coordinator – 24 months
Production coordinator – 36 months
Software Developer – 60 months
Agronomist – 60 months
Automation engineer – 60 months
Civil engineer – 60 months
Materials engineer – 60 months
Mechanical engineer – 60 months
Mining Engineer – 60 months
Petroleum engineer – 60 months
Production engineer – 60 months
Chemical engineer – 60 months
Telecommunications Engineer – 60 months
Quality Manager – 36 months
Environmental manager – 48 months
Energy Manager – 48 months
Urban planner – 48 months
Technical support – 6 months
Electronics Technician – 48 months
Maintenance technician – 48 months
Professions related to health and science
Astronomer – 60 months
Biologist – 60 months
Environmental Scientist – 60 months
Physical Educator – 48 months
Biomedical engineer – 60 months
Pharmacist – 36 months
Physiotherapist – 60 months
Diagnostic doctor – 36 months
Meteorologist – 48 months
Nutritionist – 48 months
Oceanographer – 60 months
Psychologist – 60 months
Nursing technician – 60 months
Laboratory Technician – 36 months
Chat Therapist – 24 months
