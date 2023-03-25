Since the launch of ChatGPT and the OpenAI chatbot, the advance in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has raised several questions about the impact of this technology on professions.

Despite the fact that there are experts who claim that AI cannot replace human work, there are professions that are at risk of disappearing in the next five years.

+ Google announces intelligent robot to rival ChatGPT

Find out which professions are at risk, according to the GPT-4 Chat, which also calculated the time needed for the profession to disappear:

Professions related to text, HR and law

Archivist – 18 months

Legal Assistant – 24 months

Virtual assistant – O months

Librarian – 18 months

SEO Specialist – 12 months

Journalist – 12 months

Researcher – 12 months

Copywriter – 0 months

Proofreader – O months

Recruiter – 18 months

Translator – The months

Tutor – 12 months

Professions related to advertising, commerce and finance

Travel Agent – ​​12 months

Credit Analyst – 24 months

Financial Analyst – 36 months

Financial Assistant – 24 months

Telemarketer – 6 months

Auditor – 36 months

Administrative assistant – 12 months

Property Appraiser – 36 months

Accountant – 36 months

Sales Consultant – 24 months

Business Consultant – 24 months

Investor – 24 months

Realtor – 36 months

Insurance Broker – 24 months

Graphic Designer – 24 months

Video Editor – 24 months

E-Commerce Specialist – 24 months

Marketing Specialist – 24 months

Public Relations Specialist – 24 months

Photographer – 48 months

Project Manager – 36 months

Human Resources Manager – 36 months

Customer Service Operator – 12 months

Cashier – 12 months

Event Planner – 18 months

Social media manager – 12 months.

Professions related to infrastructure and data

Data Analyst – 6 months

Information Security Analyst – 36 months

Systems Analyst – 48 months

Software Architect – 60 months

Data Scientist – 48 months

Air traffic controller – 60 months

Logistics coordinator – 24 months

Production coordinator – 36 months

Software Developer – 60 months

Agronomist – 60 months

Automation engineer – 60 months

Civil engineer – 60 months

Materials engineer – 60 months

Mechanical engineer – 60 months

Mining Engineer – 60 months

Petroleum engineer – 60 months

Production engineer – 60 months

Chemical engineer – 60 months

Telecommunications Engineer – 60 months

Quality Manager – 36 months

Environmental manager – 48 months

Energy Manager – 48 months

Urban planner – 48 months

Technical support – 6 months

Electronics Technician – 48 months

Maintenance technician – 48 months

Professions related to health and science

Astronomer – 60 months

Biologist – 60 months

Environmental Scientist – 60 months

Physical Educator – 48 months

Biomedical engineer – 60 months

Pharmacist – 36 months

Physiotherapist – 60 months

Diagnostic doctor – 36 months

Meteorologist – 48 months

Nutritionist – 48 months

Oceanographer – 60 months

Psychologist – 60 months

Nursing technician – 60 months

Laboratory Technician – 36 months

Chat Therapist – 24 months