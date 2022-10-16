Eight people between the ages of 19 and 35 were arrested. in different areas of the Iztacalco mayor’s office, in Mexico City, for possession of apparent drugs, reported the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of the country’s capital.

In the operation, 1,147 packages of possible marijuana and 438 bags with apparent cocaine were seized, according to agency reports.

arrests

In the neighborhood Extension Ramos Millán, SSC police arrested two men 23 and 30 years old, who were seized around 440 bags containing possible marijuana.

Another one took place in the Santa Anita neighborhood, where A Man and a Woman52 and 19 years old, were arrested and 52 packages and two plastic bags with apparent marijuana, 53 doses with possible cocaine and cash were seized.

In the same neighborhood, a 26-year-old subject was arrested, to whom approximately 330 bags with similar substances were seized. It should be noted that the detainee has an admission to the Penitentiary System of Mexico City in 2021 by aggravated robberyin addition to two investigation folders for crimes against health and business robbery.

Likewise, a 19-year-old boy was detained by SSC officers in the Barrio de Los Reyes neighborhood, who was seized with a package wrapped in cinnamon tape with approximately five kilos of possible marijuana, as well as two digital gram scales.

The last case occurred in the Agrícola Oriental neighborhood, where two men, 27 and 35 years old, were seized with 151 packages containing possible marijuana. The latter has been admitted to the Penitentiary System in 2014 for the crime of aggravated robbery.

Recently, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, highlighted that the security advances they are reflected in a significant way in each of the 16 municipalities, but Iztapalapa, Gustavo A. Madero and Cuauhtémoc stand out, since they were on the list of the most violent municipalities in the country and are no longer there.

This contrasts with what was stated by the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) in a document that was leaked by the group of hackers “Guacamaya”, which indicates that, within Mexico City, there are seven neighborhoods identified as the most dangerous because they are areas with most of the criminal incidence of the capital.

Among the most dangerous areas, colonies of the mayoralties Gustavo A. Madero, Iztapalapa, Iztacalco and Cuauhtémoc, which was identified by Sedena with 3 of the 7 neighborhoods with the highest organized crime.