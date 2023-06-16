Two more deaths have been added to the death toll from the heat wave in Mexicoaccording to the Ministry of Health, with these they are already 8 deaths have been recorded in the last week.

The agency said that of the deceased, seven were due to heat stroke and one more due to dehydration. The deaths occurred in the following entities:

Veracruz: 3

Quintana Roo: 2

Oaxaca: 1

Sound: 2

The Ministry of Health of Mexico also said that the number of care for heat stroke, dehydration and burns has doubled.

Compared to the year 2022, during epidemiological week 23, 284 cares were presented, in the same week, but for the current year 487 have been presented.

What is heat stroke

Heat stroke is a serious and life-threatening medical condition that occurs when body temperature rises rapidly and the body’s cooling system is unable to regulate it properly. It usually occurs due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially in combination with high humidity and a lack of proper hydration.

Some common symptoms of heat stroke include dizziness, confusion, hot red skin, rapid and pounding pulse, headache, nausea, vomiting, and loss of consciousness. If not treated immediately, heat stroke can lead to damage to vital organs and even death.

To prevent heat stroke it is recommended:

Stay hydrated: Drink water regularly, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages, as they can increase dehydration.

Avoid direct sun exposure: Seek shade or cool places during the hottest hours of the day, especially between 10 am and 4 pm

Wear appropriate clothing: Opt for light, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing that allows ventilation and evaporation of sweat.

Protect yourself from the sun: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an adequate sun protection factor (SPF), and wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

Take regular breaks: If you’re doing strenuous physical activity or working outdoors, schedule frequent breaks in cooler areas to allow your body to cool down.

Know your limits: Do not overdo physical activity in hot weather. Listen to your body and rest if you start to feel bad.

Keep your environment cool: Use fans, air conditioning, or cool, wet towels to keep the temperature of your environment down.

If you suspect that you or someone else is experiencing heat stroke, seek medical attention immediately. In the meantime, try to cool the body by applying cold compresses or immersing the person in cool (not cold) water until medical help arrives.