They were fined for violating traffic laws and will be fully available for 10 days until they are considered for the contest.

Owners of vehicles collected in Guarulhos (SP) can recover them before they are listed for auction. In total, 7,889 vehicles fined for violating traffic laws are eligible for collection. The information is available in the notification notice published on Monday (22.Jul.2024) at DONATE (Official State Gazette) by Detran-SP (São Paulo State Department of Transit) – an agency linked to SGGD (Secretariat of Management and Digital Government).

The vehicles will be fully available for 10 days, after which they will be considered for auction. (understand more below).

At the noticeyou can check the complete list of units available for collection – with license plate, chassis number, make and model – in the following yards:

RKR Management and Services Ltda., at Coqueiral Avenue, No. 217, Serôdio City, Zip Code 07150-000, Guarulhos-SP;

GRU Yard – Guarulhos, on Benedito Climério de Santana Street, No. 373, Várzea do Palácio, Zip Code 07034-080, Guarulhos-SP;

Manfredi Yard – Guarulhos, on Silvio Manfredi Street, No. 178, Cumbica Industrial Park, Zip Code 07241-000, Guarulhos – SP.

In addition to the owners, financial agents, lessees, creditor entities or those who subrogate the rights to the units in custody may request the vehicles. According to the Resolution 623of September 6, 2016, from Contran (National Traffic Council), to recover the vehicle, it is necessary to pay off the outstanding debts – including the value of removal and stay in the yard – and regularize it.

In recent weeks, Detran-SP published notification notices for the withdrawal of 9,571 vehicles, in the cities of Mogi das Cruzes (3,014), Itatiba (673), Botucatu (900), Itapecerica da Serra (2,066), Juquitiba (67), Bragança Paulista (1,232), Cesário Lange (92), Capela do Alto (144), Cerquilho (231), Bebedouro (765) and Pederneiras (387).

Now, with the Guarulhos batch, the total number of vehicles ready for collection reaches 17,460. The notices are part of the resumption of auctions, which were halted for a general review in September 2023, with a view to greater transparency and fairness in the processes.

The first bid of this new phase of Detran-SP auctions was held on Tuesday (23 July), with vehicles collected in the Botucatu region.

Botucatu Auction

In total, 418 units will be offered at the Botucatu auction, including vehicles in roadworthy condition (197) and scrap for disassembly and recycling (221). Registration to participate in the event was made on the website Rico Auctions (www.ricoleiloes.com.br), same address where the online sessions will take place.

Will be 3 consecutive days of trading: the 1st dedicated to cars that can be driven, the 2nd to usable scrap and also to usable scrap with an “unusable” engine and the last exclusively to “unusable” scrap.

At the corresponding noticeyou can see the complete list of lots offered, with information such as make, model, engine, color, year of manufacture and minimum bid set by experts. The minimum bid corresponds to a fraction of the estimated average price for each vehicle, calculated based on market values ​​and the condition of the unit.

In general, lots are in the preparation phase – when the originality of the chassis and engine numbers is checked, and there are no records of judicial or police restrictions, financial liens or debts related to taxes, charges and traffic fines. At this time, it is also determined which vehicles are preserved and in a condition to be driven safely, and which will be sold as scrap, in addition to establishing the evaluation and a minimum bid for each lot.

The Auction Notice about the event, with address, date and time of the event, types of vehicles offered, whether intended for circulation or for sale as scrap, is published 15 days in advance in the Official State Gazetteon the Detran-SP portal, in newspapers in the region where the bidding will be held and on the website of the auctioneer to whom the auction was entrusted.

Vehicles removed from the streets due to traffic violations are held in custody under the responsibility of the traffic executive body. The holding of auctions is also the responsibility of Detran-SP, which has ECVs (Accredited Inspection Companies), auction preparation companies and specialized professionals, such as auctioneers and appraisers, in addition to the yards for the execution.

Deadlines for withdrawal

Vehicles that are not removed within 10 days will be subject to a bidding process in the form of an auction for sale. It is as if, after the 10-day period has elapsed, a yellow light had come on.

. However, the owner or the person directly linked to the vehicle can redeem it until the day before the auction through the services of “Release of Vehicle seized due to traffic violation by Detran-SP” – as long as the debts are paid off.

“The vehicle may be returned to the owner up until the last business day prior to the auction session”says article 24 of the aforementioned Resolution 623 of 2016from Contran.

Action plan

As of Ordinance No. 1,020, published in September 2023, Detran-SP began to establish an Action Plan for the resumption of Detran-SP auctions, however, based on clear rules, approval by the Legal Consultancy of the State Attorney General’s Office and the preliminary audit by the State Comptroller General’s Office.

The first step was precisely the request, from November to December, for the presentation of negative certificates from professionals, as well as credentials for carrying out the auctions and proof of expenses with the preparation of vehicles to go to auction – which, in fact, should be basic requirements from the beginning of the process.

Among the innovations proposed by the Action Plan is the introduction of the receipt of the amounts collected directly into a Detran-SP account, as required by law, to ensure maximum transparency and traceability of the amounts collected.

Furthermore, individualized accountability and clear identification of the remaining amounts owed to the former owners of the auctioned vehicles are fundamental steps to ensure the integrity of the process.

The coordination of this process will be carried out directly by Detran-SP, through strict monitoring of all stages, thus ensuring traceability of the amounts calculated and efficiency of inspection.

The purpose is for future auctions to be held in an auditable virtual environment, via an online platform, with accountability and identification of amounts owed to vehicle owners.

With information from Government of Sao Paulo.