Rome – Giovanni Ferrero also ends 2023 at the top of the ranking of the richest Italians. This was revealed by Forbes, which attributes him with assets of 39.1 billion dollars. Second, very staccato, it is Giorgio Armani (12.9 billion). And completing the podium is Piero Ferrari, Enzo's son, with 7.6 billion.

Some billionaires of Italian origin, but resident abroad, are not included in the ranking. Forbes considers as an example Gianluigi Apontewho leads the shipping company MSC, and Ernesto Bertarelli, heir to the biotech giant Serono, sold to Merck, like the two richest people in Switzerland. Stefano Pessina, the magnate of the multinational pharmacy Walgreens Boots Alliance, is the richest citizen of the principality of Monaco.

Gianluigi Aponte (MSC) (afp)

Ferrero is currently the 32nd richest person in the world and the fifth in Europe, behind the owners of the empires LVMH (Bernard Arnault), Zara (Amancio Ortega), L'Oréal (Françoise Bettencourt Meyers) and Lidl/Kaufland (Dieter Schwarz). His assets increased by 4.5 billion compared to a year ago.

There are 70 Italian billionaires in total, a record: 20 more than a year ago. Their total assets are 230.1 billion, almost 70 more than at the end of 2022. The first woman in the ranking, in fourth place, is Massimiliana Landini Aleotti, owner of the pharmaceutical company Menarini, which has assets of $6.8 billion. Following are Sergio Stevanato (6.7 billion), the spouses Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli (4.5 billion), Giuseppe De' Longhi (4.4 billion) and Giuseppe Crippa (4.1 billion), founder of Technoprobe.

Closing the top ten, at 4 billion, there is a tie between 11 billionaires, including the eight heirs of Leonardo Del Vecchio: his children Claudio, Clemente, Leonardo, Luca, Marisa and Paola, his widow, Nicoletta Zampillo, and Rocco Basilico, born from Zampillo's previous marriage to the banker Paolo Basilico. At their side the builder and publisher Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, the president of Campari Group, Luca Garavoglia, and the new entry Giancarlo Devasini, Tether's chief financial officer. Berlusconi's children appear in 38th place with Marina and Piersilvio, who can boast assets of 1.9 billion. Further back Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi, sixty-seventh with one billion.

Four Benettons in the ranking: Giuliana and Luciano share 23rd place with 3.2 billion each, Sabrina occupies position number 44 with assets of 1.7 billion, Barbara is fifty-first with an availability of 1.5 billion.