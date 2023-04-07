Many consider that dragonball by Akira Toriyama is one of the best anime series ever made, and there’s a very good reason for that. In addition to its incredible longevity and the important role it played in helping to popularize anime in the West, the series laid many of the foundations for what would eventually become shonen anime and manga, inspiring countless creators in the process.

One of the many things that make dragonball from the rest is his fantastic use of transformations. In particular, the transformation into super saiyan he plays a pivotal role throughout the franchise, even if some characters miss out on some of his many forms. The card game Dragon Ball Super compensates for this to some extent, granting non-canon transformations of super saiyan some of the most popular characters from dragonball.

Super Saiyan 3 Trunks

There are a few different versions of Super Saiyan 3 Trunks in the card game, the first of which debuted in the Series 4, Colossal Warfare. Sadly, this is not a way that fans will never get to see that Trunks use in any of the canon series of dragonballbeing the most advanced form that has been achieved so far the form of super saiyan 2.

Curiously, Trunks yes it comes to super saiyan 3 in Super Dragon Ball Heroesmaking him one of the few characters besides Goku that get the form. However, as Super Dragon Ball Heroes It is not considered canonical. Goku still the only character dragonball without merging that you can use the transformation in super saiyan 3.

Super Saiyan God Trunks

Despite being introduced quite late in the series, Trunks plays an important role in events Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. It helps bridge the present and the future and effectively serves as a gateway to an alternate reality in which the Androids nearly wiped out humanity.

With this in mind, it is not surprising to see that Trunks get a lot of love in the card game of Dragon Ball Superwith its shape super saiyan god being another that has yet to appear in any canon material. However, just like her transformation into super saiyan 3the shape has been shown in Super Dragon Ball Heroeswith Trunks achieving it during the saga of Dark King Mechikabura.

super saiyan 3 vegeta

the future of dragonball seems to be meant to target the younger generation of Saiyans, with Goku and Vegeta taking a more secondary role with the passage of time. With this in mind, it seems incredibly unlikely that fans will ever see Vegeta using the super saiyan 3especially since he has already surpassed that level with his transformations of Super Saiyan God Blue and ultra ego.

However, those still looking forward to seeing the Saiyan prince in the form of super saiyan 3 they can do it at least with the help of the card game of Dragon Ball Super. super saiyan 3 Vegeta was first featured in 2020 as part of the series Unison Warriorwith a promotional letter, ss3 vegetaTerrifying Agent of Destruction, released in March 2023.

super saiyan 4 gohan

Dragon Ball GT is probably one of the series of dragonball less popular, but presents many interesting ideas. Perhaps the most notable of these is the super saiyan 4which uses the power of Big monkey without the user succumbing to the mindless destruction and slow movements that normally go hand in hand with that form.

Unfortunately, Dragon Ball GT is not canon, which means that, strictly speaking, neither is the transformation of super saiyan. However, that did not stop the creators of the card game from Dragon Ball Super create several letters of super saiyan 4 gohanthe first of which came thanks to the series Unison Warrior. It’s good to see that Gohan gets a little more love, as the young but mighty warrior has missed out on many ways to super saiyan.

Super Saiyan 3 Raditz

if the son of Goku you can get one or two new shapes in the card game from Dragon Ball Superit seems only fair that his deceased brother raditz get some attention too. Curiously, raditz received a transformation super saiyan 3 in the card game Dragon Ball Superdespite the fact that the cocky brother had never reached the super saiyan 1.

There are many great cards from raditz in-game, but most show him in his regular form. In fact, his way of super saiyan 3 is only available on the combination card SS3 Scramblewhich was one of the secret rares in the series 7 set Assault of the Saiyans. There is also a letter from raditz of Big monkeyalthough this does not show how super saiyan.

super saiyan bardock

The last member of the family of Goku to receive a new transformation super saiyan in the card game Dragon Ball Super is his father Bardockwho has a leading role in the Bardock DLC – Alone Against Fate for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. gets a shape super saiyanwhich would no doubt have come in handy during the attack on frieza to the planet Vegeta.

There are several different versions of super saiyan bardockthe first of which came in the Series 3 Booster Cross Worlds. Since then, she has received numerous letters from super saiyan 3 and super saiyan 4but your letter Bardock, Father and Son of the Dragon Brawl Draft Box It’s possibly the best looking.

Super Saiyan 3 Nappa

In addition to a huge power boost, the golden glow of a man’s hair Saiyan after achieving transformation is one of the distinguishing characteristics of it. This led many to wonder what would happen to a bald character like nappa if he ever became a super saiyan; a question that was eventually answered by the card game of Dragon Ball Super in 2019.

Instead of growing golden hair on his head, the trademark beard of nappa grow longer to resemble the spiky hairstyles of Goku and Vegeta. There are two different letters from super saiyan 3 nappa available to players of the card game; one belongs to the series Assault of the Saiyans and the other, SS3 Nappa, golden invaderis a promo card.

Via: Game Rant