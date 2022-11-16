Durango.- One more death from aseptic meningitis checked in this morning Durangoso now there are seven deaths for this cause in the entity.

It’s about the death of a 28-year-old woman who was hospitalized at Hospital General 450, according to local media.

The federal Ministry of Health reported that there are 10 patients with aseptic meningitis who are admitted to intensive care with a reserved prognosis.

He said that seven are treated at the General Hospital 450 of the State Health Secretary and three in the General Hospital of Zone Number 1 of the IMSS.

To date, according to the agency, 49 cases of meningitis And not only in women, but also in men.

Most of the cases, 47, have occurred in women, but there are two cases in men, reported the Health Secretary.

According to the agency, the 47 women underwent obstetric surgical procedures; while the two men have a history of surgery.

“All the cases in the protocol have a history of having received a neuraxial block,” he specified.

The Health Secretary He assured that a commission of experts from different areas of this agency works in coordination with local authorities to determine the causes of meningitis; as well as in the supervision of medical care, with the purpose that the affected people receive quality medical care.

“From the moment the state authorities informed their federal counterparts, the Health Sector Operational Command, made up of the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE), the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (cofepris), the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE), the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi) and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), launched comprehensive actions for medical care, mental health, health regulation and pharmacovigilance”.

He assured that the InDRE received samples of cerebrospinal fluid and isolated strains from patients with preliminary results of skin conditions, who were given antifungal drugs, that is, against fungi.

Additionally, the health authorities, through the State Committee for Health Safety, are in permanent session; meanwhile, the group of specialists coordinates the actions of medical care and therapeutic treatment.

In this work, the cofepris verifies private health establishments and carries out pharmacovigilance, laboratory analysis and traceability of medicines and supplies.

This has resulted in the suspension of activities at a private hospital and two operating rooms at another hospital, also private, due to critical irregularities.

The environmental and drug samples are in the process of analysis to determine the causal origin.