Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption Center (RAMM) of the Department of Ecology currently shelters 86 animals, including dogs and cats ready for adoption, as well as ducks and a raccoon.

The facility, located in El Chamizal Park, is home to 32 adult “lomitos” and “michis,” as well as 29 puppies, who are ready to be given up for adoption.

Cesar Diaz Gutierrez, head of the Department of Ecology, said that only dogs and cats will be given up for adoption.

He explained that the process is suspended in October because cats are usually sacrificed during Halloween festivities.

The official said that most of the pets housed at RAMM were rescued because they suffered abuse and abandonment by their owners, and that Ecology has received up to 25 complaints per day, of which 15 are effective.

She indicated that most of the dogs and cats that the Rescue Center takes care of are mistreated by being tied up day and night for several months or even years. In addition, many of them are not given food and water, are alone and are exposed to the elements.

“We invite citizens to come any day of the week and adopt, because these are little animals that deserve a second chance, there is a lot of nobility on their part.”

“In case you cannot come, we ask you to wait until August 31st when we will have the Adoption Crusade along with the Walk with Little Footprints event,” said official Díaz Gutiérrez.

He said that both the “lomitos” and the “michis” are sociable, since they remain at the RAMM while they adapt to be adopted.

In addition, RAMM offers free consultations for pets, as well as the application of vaccinations.

The head of the Ministry of Ecology reported that the Rescue Center has housed peacocks, eagles, owls, squirrels, roadrunners, foxes, raccoons and hawks.

Currently, Ecology also protects several migratory parrots that have nested in one of the palm trees at El Chamizal.

People who wish to adopt a pet can go to the RAMM from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The requirements are to go and decide whether they want a dog or a cat, as well as take a tour to see the animals and fill out a letter committing to care for the pets.