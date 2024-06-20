To achieve technological leadership, Russia is implementing initiatives aimed at training highly qualified engineers for priority sectors of the economy. This is, in particular, federal project “Advanced engineering schools” and the Priority 2030 strategic academic leadership program national project “Science and Universities”. Lenta.ru studied what results they have already brought.

Personnel issue

Ambitious federal project “Advanced Engineering Schools” (AES) started in 2022 with the aim of training personnel for industrial development. It creates an environment for training qualified technical specialists who meet the needs of high-tech industries. Thus, the project solves an important task for the state to achieve technological sovereignty, implementing the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Educational platforms have been created on the basis of 50 leading universities in the country in partnership with state corporations and major enterprises

NSP partners today include 160 industrial partners, and by the end of 2024 there will be more than 290 of them. Among them are enterprises from such areas as biotechnology in agriculture, mechanical engineering, chemical industry, aviation and rocket and space technology, nuclear energy, medical instrument making, information technologies. These include technology giants Rosatom, Roscosmos, Rostec, Sibur Holding andGazprom Neft.

By the end of 2023, the number of students at advanced engineering schools exceeded 6 thousand people

The doors of NSP are also open for schoolchildren: more than 22 thousand teenagers have already accepted participation in career guidance programs; this year another 36 thousand students should become participants in these programs.

Also, on the basis of NSP, advanced training programs for teachers and engineers have been organized – more than 15 thousand people have already taken part in them.

Advanced Engineering Schools have already developed, in partnership with high-tech companies, more than 700 programs for advanced training of engineering personnel. They combine theoretical training and internships in production, research and development, in which employees of partner companies also participate.

Most scientific projects dedicated topics such as mechanical engineering, electronics and radio engineering, automation and computer technology, medicine and healthcare, energy, chemical technology and industry, space research.

Digital twin career

The Advanced Engineering School of Novosibirsk State University (NSU AES) has developed a virtual model of quarry work. VR technologies allow specialists and students to immerse themselves in the realities of industrial production without the need for physical presence at the site.

The virtual model was created on the basis of the Borok quarry, located within Novosibirsk, where construction crushed stone is mined. It provides a unique opportunity for training schoolchildren and students – thanks to this technology, you can get acquainted with the work in the quarry in detail, study the features of the operation of machines and mechanisms, and conduct a simulation of various production processes.

The developers plan to expand the use of virtual model technology to other objects, for example, to control the development of oil and gas fields. A separate direction is being developed to create virtual models, with the help of which it will be possible to teach the use of equipment for geophysical work.

The creation of simulators based on VR technology opens up opportunities for a qualitatively new level of training for field specialists

This approach provides complete immersion in production processes and the acquisition of practical skills in working with equipment. The creation and use of virtual models of real-life mining operations is an innovative approach that not only enhances student learning opportunities, but also facilitates on-site control and optimization.

Turn down the sound

The Advanced Engineering School of the Perm National Research Polytechnic University (PISH PNIPU) has developed a unique type of sound-absorbing structure for aircraft. Reducing aircraft noise levels is of great importance to aviation. To make planes fly quieter, aircraft engines use sound-absorbing structures (SAS). The implementation of the research results will improve the competitiveness of domestic civil aviation in the global market.

The main source of aircraft noise is the aircraft engine. With the advent of more powerful devices, noise limits are exceeding the established limit. For humans, sound levels above 120 decibels exceed the pain threshold and can damage the hearing aid.

To reduce the noise of an aircraft engine, its channels are “lined” with sound-absorbing panels. Existing designs of the air defense system do not meet modern noise reduction requirements.

Scientists from PISH PNRPU proposed a new technology for reducing aircraft noise, using honeycombs of different heights instead of the same ones for sound-absorbing filler

To create low-cost, acoustically efficient EPCs operating in a wide frequency range, we developed the concept of a single-layer structure with a honeycomb core of different heights Pavel Pisarev scientific director of the project, acting head of the department of “Mechanics of Composite Materials and Structures” PNRPU

“The cells in it are arranged in a spiral pattern, have different volumes and heights, which allows increasing the loss of sound energy at several frequencies at once. To test the acoustic efficiency of the new filler, we conducted computational and experimental studies at a sound pressure level of 130 decibels, corresponding to the noise level of an aircraft engine,” added Pavel Pisarev.

Using computer modeling, Perm scientists selected the optimal geometric characteristics of the ZPC cells of different heights, and then produced filler samples on a 3D printer for conducting experiments.

Compared to the classic uniform PCB, the operating frequency range of our design is 50 percent higher, and noise absorption has become 10 percent more effective Karina AkhunzyanovaJunior Researcher, Research Laboratory of Spatially Reinforced Composite Materials, Department of Mechanics of Composite Materials and Structures, PNRPU

The research of PISH PNIPU scientists will make it possible to create more efficient sound-absorbing structures for Russian aircraft engines, in particular for the promising model PD-35, which is used in wide-body passenger aircraft.

State priority

Priority 2030 program national project “Science and Universities” has become a key tool for increasing the competitiveness of Russian universities. The grant system is designed to increase the scientific and educational potential of program participants so that they become leaders in the creation of new scientific knowledge, technologies and developments for implementation in the Russian economy and social sphere.

The project involves the transformation of universities from educational institutions into world-class research centers. The main goal of the program is to create more than 100 progressive modern universities in Russia by 2030.

In 2024, 142 universities from 56 regions of the country are participating in the Priority 2030 program

Universities annually receive grants under the Priority 2030 program to implement their development program. The basic part of the grant in the amount of 100 to 378 million rubles has been provided since 2024 to increase the university’s contribution to the socio-economic development of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and the implementation of new creative, social and humanitarian projects. A special portion of the grant is intended for universities that conduct breakthrough scientific research, are focused on basic science, and also on industry leadership.

In 2024, 118 universities from 50 regions of the country became grant recipients

Of these, 106 (including five creative universities) will receive the basic part of the grant, and another 12 universities will receive it under a separate Far Eastern track of the program. A special part of the grant will be received by 42 universities: 15 universities in the “Research Leadership” track and 27 in the “Territorial and (or) Industry Leadership” track. 24 universities became participants in the program as candidates.

Thanks to grants under the Priority 2030 program, Russian universities have already created outstanding developments and breakthrough research.

Shipping safety

At the Maritime State University named after Admiral G.I. Nevelskoy, industrial samples of navigation equipment were created under the “Priority-2030” program. These are digital and track repeaters – devices for monitoring the course of maritime autonomous surface vessels and remotely controlled surface vessels with a crew.

Track and digital repeaters increase the level of navigation safety by monitoring the actual course of the vessel in automatic auto-synchronization mode. The digital repeater is a standard repeater – the input receives information from the gyrocompass via a serial data link, the microcontroller encodes the information, and there is a button for controlling the brightness of the indicators. The track repeater is unique in that it has an automatic self-synchronization mode during operation. Typical stepper motor heading repeaters require operator intervention to eliminate mismatch.

The laboratory continues to work on creating a line of domestic competitive peripheral devices for ship heading systems, united by common interfaces and design. Already created repeaters meet the needs of autonomous navigation in water transport, which makes significant changes in the operation of ships, ports and search and rescue operations at sea Andrey ArtemyevHead of the Laboratory of Autonomous Navigation, Moscow State University named after Admiral G.I. Nevelsky

Now scientists are working on adapting the design of repeaters to new domestic ship hulls, as well as improving the interface.

Photo: Tatyana Meel / RIA Novosti

Environmental control

At Blagoveshchensk State Pedagogical University (BSPU), thanks to the university’s participation in the Far Eastern track of the Priority 2030 program national project “Science and Universities” opened the first comprehensive environmental-chemical laboratory. Its employees conduct research and implement projects related to environmental problems, and develop regional and international cooperation in this area.

According to the head of the laboratory, candidate of chemical sciences Olga Chagarova, the environmental situation in the Amur region annually experiences high anthropogenic pressure due to intensive industrial production. The region is home to large enterprises in the mining of gold, coal, rare earth elements, oil refining, gas industry and agriculture.

Scientists of the laboratory created by national project “Science and Universities” assess the state of the environment, study the impact of anthropogenic factors on ecosystems, develop methods for rehabilitating contaminated areas and increasing the environmental safety of the region. The opening of the laboratory will not only improve the quality of professional training for future teachers, but also train specialists for industrial enterprises.